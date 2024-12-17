Finance minister unsure about counterpart's plan for regional representatives

Minister of Finance Jürgen Ligi (Reform) said that Minister of Regional Affairs and Agriculture Piret Hartman (SDE) has not provided a convincing explanation of what her ministry's planned economic revitalization coordinators for four regions in Estonia will actually do.

The Ministry of Regional Affairs and Agriculture, inspired by the experience of the government's representative in Ida-Viru County, plans to hire economic revitalization coordinators for four regions in Estonia.

Ligi criticized the plan, saying the role of these officials is unclear and lacks a defined method or practical goals. Ligi argued that civil servants do not create jobs but should focus on building an environment for development, and it is the minister's duty to explain their purpose clearly. He also questioned the effectiveness of similar past initiatives and suggested the move is more about political optics than practical solutions.

He said that he listened to the interview with Minister of Regional Affairs and Agriculture Piret Hartman but failed to understand what role the ministry envisions for the representatives.

"I listened to Piret Hartman's interview yesterday as well. It was really unpleasant to hear. When asked why these four officials are being hired, instead of explaining what they will actually do, she starts talking about how, 'If we look at the problems we have, we realize we have problems here and there,'" Ligi said.

Asked by ERR why the minister of regional affairs plans to hire economic revitalization coordinators when the finance minister is opposed to the idea, Ligi said: "Ratings are one reason. Another is that it seems to me like the People's Union culture – just to push back, make a show of it, stand tall and try to balance something. But you cannot balance rationality by being irrational."

--

