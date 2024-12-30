X!

Diesel fuel ends up in stream after Valga gas station spill

Diesel fuel spill in Valga
Fuel spilled at a gas station in Valga entered the Räni stream via rainwater drainage. The spread of the pollution has been contained.

On Saturday at around 12:40 p.m., a resident informed the Alarm Center that a fuel smell was noticeable and fuel residue was visible in the Räni stream near Transpordi tänav in Valga.

An inspector from the Environmental Board who arrived on the scene discovered that the source of the diesel fuel contamination was an automated gas station in the area. Fuel pollution was observed around an above-ground tank, on the surrounding green area and on the road surface. There were also traces of fuel spread by vehicle tires.

It appears that part of the pollution entered the Räni stream via a street drainage opening and rainwater. At 1:56 p.m., the Rescue Board was involved to help contain the spread of the pollution more effectively. Rescuers covered approximately 80 square meters of the gas station area with absorbent material and sealed the nearest drainage opening with plastic sheeting.

By 2 p.m. on Sunday, Environmental Board inspectors and rescuers were working to contain the pollution in the stream by installing a boom filled with absorbent material. This boom blocks the fuel-contaminated water and absorbs it.

At the gas station, three additional drainage covers were sealed with plastic sheeting and surrounded with absorbent barriers. The street drainage opening was also covered to prevent rainwater from carrying more fuel into the stream. Access to one fuel tank at the station was restricted.

According to the current assessment by the rescue operation leader and an Environmental Board specialist, no additional pollution is leaking into the stream, and the spread of contamination in the water is being contained by the boom. Environmental Board inspectors continue to monitor the situation and will implement additional measures if needed to prevent further spread of the pollution.

Editor: Merili Nael, Marcus Turovski

Diesel fuel ends up in stream after Valga gas station spill

