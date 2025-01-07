X!

Inflation rose to 4.1 percent in December

News
Shoppers.
Shoppers.
News

Consumer prices in Estonia rose by 4.1 percent in December compared with the same month in 2023, preliminary data from Statistics Estonia shows.

Since the annual inflation rate stood at 3.5 percent in November, price growth accelerated in December.

Bigbank's chief economist Raul Eamets said the 4 percent price increase was driven by both the rise in value-added tax (VAT) and last year's increase in the cost of living which led to a nominal wage increase of around 8 percent.

"This year, we can expect similar developments, as VAT is increasing further, and additional excise duty hikes are on the way. Given that the labor market remains relatively strong, wages are expected to grow by around 6 to 7 percent. Therefore, a price increase in the range of 4 to 4.5 percent can also be expected," he noted.

Raul Eamets. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

Luminor's Chief Economist Lenno Uusküla said the annual inflation rate reaching 4.1 percent in December indicates that, on average, prices rose by about 0.3 percent each month in 2024.

"Inflation was higher at the beginning of the year when VAT was raised, and for the rest of the year, prices grew by an average of 0.2 percent per month," Uusküla said.

He also highlighted that prices in 2024 were 3.7 percent higher on average compared with the previous year.

"This means that to afford the same basket of goods, people needed to earn an additional €3.70 for every €100. However, since the average wage growth was higher than 3.7 percent, life improved slightly for most wage earners last year."

Lenno Uusküla. Source: Siim LõvI /ERR

Although the annual inflation rate of 4.1 percent is lower than in the previous three years (12.0 percent in 2021, 17.5 percent by the end of 2022, and 4.3 percent by the end of 2023), Uusküla noted that this still represents a significant price increase.

"Inflation in the euro area is lower, and our neighboring countries — Latvia, Lithuania, and Finland — have also had lower price increases compared with Estonia," he said.

Statistics Estonia will publish the final consumer price index for December on January 8, which will also reveal how much prices rose in total last year.

In December 2023, Estonia's inflation rate was 4 percent, while consumer prices rose by 9.2 percent for the whole of 2023.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:38

Estonian government mulls stripping stateless persons of right to vote by 2029

10:04

Coalition split on how to improve people's subsistence in Estonia

09:32

Inflation rose to 4.1 percent in December

09:28

Bolt predicts car tax, economy boost will increase rental service customers

09:01

Some Estonian political leaders evaluate strongly Trump ambassador nominee

08:32

Ministry considering amendment on starter pistols, replica and toy weaponry

08:11

Arles Taal: Estonia needs to prepare for power outages until major solution found

07:38

Estonia's foreign policy prioritizes Ukraine in 2025

07:13

Tony Lawrence: The Baltic Sea has not become a NATO lake

07:08

Snow, sleet and freezing rain create slippery roads and travel challenges

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

06.01

Tallinn-Vilnius passenger train connection launches on Monday

05.01

Ukraine did not use Estonian airspace for Ust-Luga attack

06.01

Expert: airBaltic faces growing pressure to cut flights outside Riga

06.01

Historian: Kopli's ugly days are over

06.01

Infortar wraps up Tallink Takso activities

06.01

Search for EstLink 2 repair ship continues

04.01

Estonian pasta chef opens London restaurant: I cried a lot in the beginning

06.01

ICDS director: Russia could cause a humanitarian disaster in Transnistria

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo