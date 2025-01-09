X!

Port of Tallinn goods and passengers volumes grow in 2024

A terminal at Port of Tallinn's Muuga Harbor.
A terminal at Port of Tallinn's Muuga Harbor. Source: Port of Tallinn
The Port of Tallinn saw both cargo volumes and passenger numbers grow in 2024, by 4.4 percent and 3.6 percent, respectively.

The ports operated by the Port of Tallinn handled more than 13 million tons of cargo and over eight million passengers in 2024.

The number of ship visits increased by 1.4 percent to 7,127.

Passenger numbers on domestic routes between mainland Estonia and the country's larger islands grew by 2.1 percent, while vehicle numbers rose by 3.6 percent.

The number of charter days for the icebreaker Botnica fell by 4.3 percent, with the vessel's utilization rate standing at 60 percent.

In the fourth quarter of 2024, the Port of Tallinn's ports handled 1.9 million passengers and 3.4 million tons of cargo. Compared to the same period in 2023, passenger numbers rose by 4.8 percent, primarily supported by the Finland routes, while cargo volumes increased by 11.7 percent, driven mainly by bulk cargo and container shipments. The number of ship visits also grew by 4.8 percent, reaching 1,857.

Passenger numbers on mainland-island routes increased by 4.3 percent in the fourth quarter, with vehicle numbers rising by 6 percent. The icebreaker Botnica's utilization rate fell by 12 percentage points to 55 percent.

Port of Tallinn CEO Valdo Kalm described the fourth quarter as positive in terms of operational volumes.

"Cargo flows have continued to grow, with cargo volumes increasing by 12 percent in total. Bulk cargo, including grain and gravel, showed the largest growth among cargo types. Container and ro-ro volumes have also grown for several consecutive quarters, indicating a rise in both imports and exports. The number of cargo ship visits increased by 18.5 percent," he explained.

Kalm also expressed satisfaction with the increase in passenger numbers.
"For the first time in many years, we were able to welcome cruise passengers during the Christmas season. Ferry services have also performed well, with both passenger and vehicle numbers rising," he said.

"In terms of operational volumes, we consider 2024 to have been a successful year. We are clearly seeing a recovery in cargo volumes and the results have exceeded expectations. The total number of passengers has grown in line with forecasts and cruise ship visits have also increased," Kalm added.

--

Editor: Marcus Turovski

