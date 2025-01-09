X!

Creditors of Jaak Roosaare's businesses gather for the first time

News
Jaak Roosaare.
Jaak Roosaare. Source: ERR
News

Small investors who extended loans to the car rental company Planet42 through Jaak Roosaare's firms Planet 24 OÜ and Venturist Capital SPV1 OÜ gathered for a general meeting at Harju County Court on Wednesday. According to bankruptcy trustee Kristjan Aava, no definitive position has yet been taken regarding the filing of claims against Roosaare.

At the end of last year, Harju County Court declared Planet 24 OÜ and Venturist Capital SPV1 OÜ bankrupt, and on Wednesday, the court held the first general meetings of the creditors of both companies.

The companies' bankruptcy trustee, Kristjan Aava, told ERR that during the meeting, creditors decided to terminate the operations of both debtors. In addition, the creditors confirmed the appointment of the court-appointed trustee and agreed to form a creditors' committee.

Venturist Capital SPV1's known liabilities amount to approximately €570,000, while Planet 24 OÜ's liabilities total around €440,000.

Regarding potential claims against Jaak Roosaare, Aava said it is too early to draw any final conclusions, as the bankruptcy proceedings have only been ongoing for three weeks.

"Analyzing the actions of the management board and assessing possible liability requires a thorough review," the trustee noted.

Inclusion OÜ, operating under the brand name Planet 42, provided car rental services in South Africa and Mexico. Over its seven years of operation, the company raised nearly €115 million from investors. However, in late July of last year, it announced a suspension of loan repayments.

In December, Harju County Court approved a restructuring plan for Planet42, which aims to help the company avoid bankruptcy and continue its business activities. The plan is based on the hope of making the company sustainable by expanding its operations in Mexico.

In December, Jaak Roosaare became a suspect in a criminal investigation related to unlicensed financial activities. According to the Central Criminal Police, the suspect provided financial services through various companies that would have required a credit institution license from the Financial Supervisory Authority.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Karin Koppel, Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:58

Estonian writer August Gailit's remains reburied in Tallinn cemetery

19:50

Defense minister: Ukraine Defense Contact Group critical for victory

19:40

Smart-ID added to e-voting identification options for 2025 local elections

19:24

Tallinn 2025 European Capital of Sport kicks off with skiing and Eurovision stars LORDI

19:03

Estonian actor Jane Napp heaps praise on Day of the Jackal co-star Eddie Redmayne

18:27

Businessman Sven Pertens suspected in criminal case

17:50

Estonian food has not gotten much healthier over the years

17:07

Estonian player Rooba instrumental in Finnish ice hockey team's 6-0 victory

16:57

Snow storm warning issued for all of Estonia Friday

16:29

Creditors of Jaak Roosaare's businesses gather for the first time

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

07.01

Expat: I don't recommend anyone not working in tech sector relocate to Estonia

08.01

Twin sisters' citizenship becomes bureaucratic curiosity in Estonia

16:57

Snow storm warning issued for all of Estonia Friday

06.01

Tallinn-Vilnius passenger train connection launches on Monday

08.01

Draft bill could lead to MPEÕK ceasing activities in Estonia

10:19

Bank of Estonia forecasts inflation to pick up again

08.01

Prime minister: Estonia prepared for all scenarios ahead of move from Russia grid

08:04

Energy chief: Estonia must invest in nuclear power for a future-proof grid

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo