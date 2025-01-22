Agency to saddle landowners with combating giant hogweed

The Environmental Board plans to place greater responsibility for the control of invasive species, including giant hogweed, on landowners in the future. The proposed change has raised questions among property owners.

In 2010, giant hogweed covered approximately 1,500 hectares in Estonia, but over the past 15 years, that area has doubled. According to the Environmental Board, the invasive plant now grows on 3,000 hectares across the country. While the board plans to save nearly €330,000 this year by ending direct control efforts, its director, Rainer Vakra, emphasized that the shift is about fundamentally changing attitudes.

"Just as property owners are responsible for cleaning up trash on their land, they cannot rely solely on the state or local governments for assistance. It's actually practical for them to tackle the problem themselves. With giant hogweed, the most effective method is to use a spade to dig it out by the root. Mowing only offers a temporary solution — it doesn't eradicate the plant," Vakra explained.

"We can only effectively control the spread of this plant if, in addition to the state and local governments, private landowners also take action. Only then can we hope to achieve progress. If we rely entirely on the state, we'll lose the battle against this problem."

Andry Krass, chairman of the board of the Estonian Homeowners Association, considers the proposal reasonable overall. However, he raised concerns about whether the state is prepared to handle the associated oversight responsibilities. Krass also expressed worries about the fairness of support measures.

"In Estonia, the issue with support measures is that they often benefit those who are already well-off and have strong administrative capabilities. These individuals receive support, while those who are not daily farmers or land managers tend to be left behind. How will this problem be addressed? No one should miss out on support simply because they have another job or are unfamiliar with how to tick the right box or checkmark," Krass said.

Vakra reassured that the state would still step in to assist with the most severely affected areas in the coming years and would continue efforts to raise awareness among landowners.

"These issues remain on the table. We haven't removed them from our agenda or shifted responsibility entirely. The key message is that landowners must also understand how much is actually in their hands."

Vakra also stressed that involving, informing and educating landowners remains a top priority for the Environmental Board. "We will ensure that both municipalities and landowners with significant hogweed infestations are informed. We will contact them and aim to strengthen cooperation more than ever before."

--

