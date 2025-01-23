X!

Estonia to create common document handling system

News
The so-called Superministry building housing several of Estonia's government ministries.
The so-called Superministry building housing several of Estonia's government ministries. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

At the beginning of next year, most central government agencies' documents and correspondence are expected to be integrated into a unified system. This joint document management system will cost ministries €2.3 million.

"We are creating a unified system to manage document handling in the state more efficiently. Currently, we are using seven or eight different systems, all of which need to be kept secure and updated. This incurs costs, but with a unified system, expenses will be lower," said Pärt-Eo Rannap, head of the State Shared Services Center responsible for building the system.

"The other aspect is that systematizing document management will make operations within the state more straightforward. The goal, in any case, is to reduce the exchange of letters between entities and enable collaborative work within the new system. This should also speed up coordination processes, which would be a benefit for citizens," Rannap added.

The unified document management system is expected to be operational in the first half of next year.

"I want to emphasize that when all central government institutions are in one system, collaboration will improve. Today, if you want to coordinate something, a letter is sent from one system to another, but in the future, this could happen within a single process without the need to transfer letters between systems," Rannap explained.

The rules for public disclosure will remain unchanged, Rannap assured.

"From the perspective of journalists or ordinary citizens, everything will stay the same or even become simpler because there will no longer be a need to search through multiple document registries. Instead, there will be a unified standard system," Rannap said.

The system's total cost is €2.3 million, with ministries contributing equally.

The unified document management system will include documents from all central government institutions, such as ministries, government agencies, subordinate institutions, courts, prisons and state schools.

However, the Ministry of Defense, which has recently implemented its own new system, and the Government Office will not be part of the unified system.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mari Peegel, Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

07:47

French firm submits winning Saare 1 zone offshore wind farm bid

07:11

Officials say app taxi drivers' Estonian language skills are still poor

23.01

Estonian government calls for Maastricht criteria change to help increase defense spending

23.01

Tartu Ski Marathon organizers consider move to Ida-Viru County due to lack of snow

23.01

RKIK: Additional €600 million could be used to buy weapons and ammunition in coming years

23.01

ERJK: Former finance minister's appearance in Škoda ad a prohibited donation

23.01

Henri Drell leads Remix to win over Salt Lake City

23.01

Eliisa Pass: Ministry of Climate tearing down fundamentals of Nature Conservation Act

23.01

Parempoolsed criticize PM's claim that hiking defense spend to 5% of GDP requires loan

23.01

Estonian biathlete comes sixth at European Junior Championships in Germany

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

23.01

Agency: Telia's fast internet campaign violates consumer rights

22.01

Estonian court convicts three right-wing extremists

23.01

Telia: Our fast internet offer was meant to lower prices

23.01

EDF planning to tighten conscripts' Estonian-language skills requirements

22.01

Employers: Indexations need to be frozen in Estonia until growth returns

22.01

Supreme Court rules four subsections of Aliens Act unconstitutional

23.01

Swedbank net profit remains sky high in 2024

23.01

Estonian soldiers prepare for Iraq deployment in Blackhawk helicopter exercise

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo