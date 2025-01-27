X!

EU sanctions 3 GRU members for cyberattacks against Estonia

News
Laptop keyboard (photo is illustrative).
Laptop keyboard (photo is illustrative). Source: Bhikku Amitha/Pixabay
News

The European Union on Monday (January 27) imposed sanctions on three members of Russia's military intelligence (GRU), who conducted a cyberattack against Estonia in May 2020.

Estonia named the three GRU members – Yuri Denisov, Nikolay Korchagin and Vitali Shevchenko – last autumn after an investigation. It then declared them international fugitives.

The men are members of GRU's Unit 29155 which targets government entities, EU and NATO critical infrastructure, and aims to disrupt support to Ukraine, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

This was the first time Estonia attributed cyberattacks against the state to specific perpetrators.

Today, EU-wide restrictive measures are imposed on the three men under its cyber sanctions regime.

Russia is trying to undermine Western unity with hybrid actions, and sow fear and chaos in society, Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said on Monday at a foreign ministers meeting in Brussels.

"One of the tools of the aggressor is cyberattacks against contemporary countries – including Estonia – where a large part of services are digital," Tsahkna said. "We are not blind and we can see through this pattern."

Tsahkna added, that in cooperation with international partners, Estonia will continue working to uphold safety, security, and values: "Estonia also stands for all countries respecting international law in cyberspace."

In May 2019, the European Union established a sanctions framework which allows it to apply targeted restrictive measures to prevent and respond to cyberattacks if they pose an external threat to the EU or its member states.

The sanctions regime covers cyberattacks that have a significant impact and come from outside the EU; use infrastructure located outside the EU; are committed by individuals or entities operating outside the EU; or are conducted with support from individuals or entities operating outside the EU.

Restrictive measures include a ban on travelling to the EU, and an asset freeze for individuals or entities. 

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:25

Economist: Extraordinary pension hikes have caused issues with indexation

18:04

Justice chancellor: Lääne-Viru grant access restriction unjustified, unfair

17:41

Estonian politicians mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day Updated

17:39

Data inspectorate takes Viljandi Hospital urine sample case to Supreme Court

17:06

Läänemets: Unclear why Kohtla-Järve's Chinese New Year event was necessary

16:55

Two rural Põlva County grocery store closures leave locals in tough spot

16:54

Foreign minister: The purpose of 'soft power' is to create division

16:23

Driver who killed pedestrian in Tallinn crash sentenced to 8 years

16:00

EU sanctions 3 GRU members for cyberattacks against Estonia

15:59

Cyclist Rein Taaramäe narrowly misses out on victory in UAE

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

26.01

Latvian State Radio and TV Center's optic cable damaged in Baltic Sea Updated

08:32

Explainer: Estonia desynchronizing from the Russian electricity grid

21.01

Rock legends Queens of the Stone Age announce August Tallinn show

26.01

Estonian psychiatrists want to update use of psychedelics in mental health care

12:44

Kohtla-Järve mayor questioned after hosting New Year event with Chinese embassy

26.01

Salaries of president and Riigikogu speaker will not reach €10,000 this year

13:11

Name changes on the rise in Estonia

26.01

Ida-Viru apartment associations looking for ways to use abandoned flats

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo