X!

Fingrid tight lipped about Estlink 2 repair work

News
Estlink 2 repair work in September 2024.
Estlink 2 repair work in September 2024. Source: Rene Kundla/ERR
News

The Finnish system operator Fingrid, which is coordinating the repairs of the damaged Estlink 2 submarine cable, told ERR the next underwater operations will take place in February. However, the company declined to comment on whether a repair vessel and the necessary crew have been found.

At the beginning of January, Fingrid said required underwater inspection work had been completed, but efforts to procure a suitable vessel for the Estlink 2 repair work were still ongoing.

Kimmo Nepola, head of Fingrid's submarine cable division, told ERR the next operation at sea is scheduled for February.

"The goal is to cut out the damaged section of the cable and insulate the cable ends so that the cable is ready for repair," he said.

Speaking about the search for a repair vessel, Nepola said progress has been made on the cable repair efforts. However, unfortunately, he could not provide further details at this time.

In addition to the specialized vessel, Fingrid needs to assemble a skilled repair crew.

In January, Nepola said Fingrid has a good understanding of the damage and the work that needs to be carried out. The connection is expected to return to use in August.

The 650-megawatt Estlink 2 transmission cable ceased operation on Christmas Day. Finland has detained the oil tanker Eagle S, which is suspected of damaging the electricity link and several communication cables.

Last year Estlink 2 underwent seven months of repairs which cost approximately €30 million.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:49

Swedbank: Exports to grow this year as household confidence remains weak

17:31

Mart Mägi resigns as CEO of Omniva

17:21

Finnish accent easiest for Estonians to detect

17:13

Eesti Post could charge more for slower service in future

16:51

Legendary singer-songwriter Bryan Adams to perform in Tallinn this summer

16:45

Finance minister: Energy needs to be debated in the government, not party meetings

16:17

Tallinn's Old Town development plan open for public discussion

16:05

Ministry official: Estonia's renewable energy target for 2030 not changing

15:41

6 parliamentary speakers to discuss Ukraine, hybrid threats in Tartu

15:36

Foreign minister: Alternatives exist to Russian liquefied natural gas

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

21.01

Rock legends Queens of the Stone Age announce August Tallinn show

27.01

Explainer: Estonia desynchronizing from the Russian electricity grid

27.01

Driver who killed pedestrian in Tallinn crash sentenced to 8 years

27.01

Name changes on the rise in Estonia

27.01

EU sanctions 3 GRU members for cyberattacks against Estonia

14:26

Belgian police request European Parliament remove MEP Jaak Madison's immunity

12:06

Unusually large two-family new build near Tartu leads to questions

07:22

Andri Haran: New form of Estonian IT sector even more valuable

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo