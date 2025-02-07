X!

Tallinn launches public vote to name new tram after classic Estonian movie

A Tallinn tram.
A Tallinn tram. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Tallinna Linnatransport (TLT), in cooperation with the City of Tallinn and Tallinn Transport Department, has announced a public vote to decide on a movie-themed name for one of the city's four new trams.

Four new Tallinn trams with names inspired by classic Estonian movies are soon set to be in operation in the Estonian capital. The names of three of the new trams have already been chosen in cooperation with the Estonian Film Institute.  "Kevade" ("Spring"), "Naerata Ometi" ("Smile at Last") and "Vallatute kurvid" ("Naughty Curves") will soon be transporting passengers in Tallinn.

The name of the fourth tram will be decided by the general public. However rather than risk a potential "Boaty McBoatface" situation occurring, twelve possible names, each of Estonian movies, both old and new, have been pre-selected for voters to pick from.

Voting is open on the Tallinna Linnatransport website (in Estonian) here until Sunday, February 23. The winner of the popular vote will be announced on February 27.

The new trams will then join the fleet of vehicles in the city that have already been named after famous Estonian writers, musicians and entrepreneurs.

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Michael Cole

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

