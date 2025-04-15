Tallinn's oldest tram fixed up

Tallinn's oldest surviving tram, Pauliine, which was manufactured in Germany in 1965, has undergone a thorough renovation. While it won't return to regular service, it will be available to rent for events.

The Pauliine tram last operated in 1988. In 1993, it was converted into a café tram, back when sanitary regulations still allowed for it, since it had a restroom in the rear. The tram sat forgotten for the past eight years, but has now been fully renovated, with most of its original features preserved.

Mark Kitajev, project manager at the capital's public transport company Tallinna Linnatransport (TLT), demonstrated the historic tram to "Aktuaalne kaamera," noting, for example, that it still has a steering wheel — something no longer found in modern trams. "It's a special tool unique to Gotha trams. Turning it one way allows you to drive and the other way applies the brakes. These days, trams use control panels instead," he explained.

The tram was named after Estonia's first female tram driver, Pauliine Kurisoo. Today, 123 of Tallinn's 144 tram drivers are women.

Pauliine is well known to Udo Reinaru, who decided 52 years ago, at age 18, to become a tram driver. In his view, while technology has made vehicles more temperamental, it has also greatly improved their comfort and safety — but passenger behavior was better back then.

"People didn't complain about drivers as much in the past. Now everyone has a phone. If anything happens, they immediately start filming or filing complaints, even about the smallest things," Reinaru said.

He now works at the depot as a dispatcher. Reinaru played a key role in the Pauliine's restoration, as it was the tram he learned to drive on.

Because Pauliine is too old for daily operation, anyone interested can rent it out to host an event of their choice.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!