Ministry issues €3.3 million aid to farmers hit by weather-related losses

Estonian farmers affected by extreme weather in the period 2023–2024 will receive €3.3 million in emergency aid to offset losses, with a focus on fruit, vegetable, and rapeseed growers, who were among the most affected.

The horticulture sector is the primary focus, as it has been particularly hard-hit by adverse weather.

For larger rapeseed and turnip rape growers, the remaining budget from the horticulture sector will be redistributed.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Regional Affairs and Agriculture is also developing additional emergency aid for smaller rapeseed and turnip rape farmers, using funds from the rural development program.

This combined approach aims to assist as many farmers as possible, the ministry said.

Regional and Agriculture Minister Piret Hartman (SDE) stated: "The sustainability of agriculture determines our ability to produce food and maintain supply security. However, the weather conditions of the past two years have significantly impacted the competitiveness of some agricultural businesses."

"To support our farmers in coping with weather-related damages and to ensure their continued operations, we are providing extraordinary assistance to affected farmers with the help of the European Commission," Hartman added in a ministry press release.

The emergency support package is specifically intended for fruit and berry growers, apple growers, open-field vegetable farmers, potato growers, as well as rapeseed and turnip rape farmers.

A pre-filled application for emergency aid will be available in the Agriculture Registers and Information Board (PRIA) e-services portal by March 10 for eligible farmers, who must confirm their application by March 17. Payments will be made by April 30.

This financial support aims to help farmers recover from recent losses and sustain agricultural productivity in the coming seasons.

The government, in July 2023, declared an emergency situation (Eriolukord) in agriculture—one level down from a state of emergency—following a notably cold and dry spring. Wet weather in 2024 further hampered the grain harvest for that year.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!