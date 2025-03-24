MP: Doctors' work in the public healthcare system is often inefficient

Candidate for Minister of Social Affairs and former family doctor Karmen Joller (Reform) said doctors' work within the public healthcare system is often inefficient and poorly organized, which is why many move to private medicine.

Estonia's healthcare system is undoubtedly in crisis, as reserves will be depleted within three years, and the annual deficit is several hundred million euros, Joller told Monday's "Terevisioon."

This makes significant reforms necessary; otherwise, healthcare funding will face a 10 percent cut. Accessing a doctor is already difficult.

"But simply bringing in more money is not the task I need to fulfill. The system must certainly be changed. My primary idea for years has been that referrals should function as e-consultations. This would be a service where patient concerns are prioritized, those with more urgent issues get to the doctor faster, while those who can wait are seen later. This would prevent a situation where someone just grabs an appointment slot as soon as one opens, while a sicker patient is left waiting," she said.

Joller stressed that clear goals and targets are needed so it is clear what kind of healthcare system Estonia is aiming for.

Currently, objectives are described too vaguely, making it difficult for hospital managers to know what is expected of them.

"Expectations also need to be managed better. Medical care does not always have to be immediate. Sometimes, there is time. We need to ensure that people see a doctor at the right time. And patients themselves do not always know how to assess that. We need to learn to trust doctors more. Sometimes, an appointment is scheduled for two months later, but if a patient's condition worsens, they should reach out again so we can expedite the process," she told the show.

Joller acknowledged that public expectations for modern medicine are very high, and medical visits today are very different from those 20 years ago: "We need to face reality and admit that we cannot handle everything. But as doctors, we are competent in assessing when a person needs our help and when they might need assistance from another specialist."

The MP said access to additional funding for healthcare from the state budget is difficult and that private funding must also be considered to some extent.

Additionally, more efforts must be made to prevent more doctors from leaving the public healthcare system for the private sector.

"What we, as doctors, often see is that our work in the state system is inefficient and poorly organized. Take the referral example, why should a neurosurgeon be teaching a patient with back pain how to do exercises? That should not be a neurosurgeon's task," she pointed out.

Joller said when doctors feel they are working within their field and performing the tasks they have trained for and find meaningful, they are satisfied and do not leave the system.

She added that before making major decisions, she intends to meet with the medical community and thoroughly discuss issues with them.

