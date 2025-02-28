Gallery: Estonia's ambulances get new equipment to handle major emergencies

Ambulances now have upgraded facilities for handling major emergencies, which include equipment for setting up command and treatment points.

The new disaster response trailers have been funded by the Health Board and are located in four regions across Estonia in Tartu, Tallinn, Kuressaare and Pärnu.

The trailers include equipment for effective treatment at the scene of a big incident and facilitates the further logistics of transporting casualties to hospitals.

They also contain a tent, beds, a heater, a generator, lighting, and other essential equipment for operations at the site.

Setting up the tent requires two teams of three members each. The casualty assembly point is established at a safe distance from all hazards, yet close enough to ensure efficient patient transport from the accident site.

The trailers will be used after receiving an order from the emergency center.

In 2024, the Health Board allocated over €500,000 worth of grants to ambulance service providers to upgrade their capacity to respond to major emergencies.

As well as the trailers, new personal protective equipment for responding to CBRN (chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear) incidents, ballistic helmets to protect ambulance crews from kinetic attacks and satellite phones have been purchased in recent years.

