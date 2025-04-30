X!

Several excise taxes to increase from May 1

Gas station. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Starting May 1, excise duties on electricity, diesel fuel, natural gas, liquefied gas, light fuel oil, heavy fuel oil, and shale fuel oil will all rise.

The new month brings higher excise taxes: for example, the diesel fuel excise duty will rise from the current €0.399 to €0.428 per liter.

The gasoline excise duty will remain unchanged for now, but starting July 1, it will increase by 5 percent, followed by another 5 percent increase annually for the next three years.

The excise duty on electricity will rise by 45 percent, from the current €1.45 to €2.10 per megawatt-hour starting in May.

The natural gas excise duty will increase by 18 percent to €56.42 per 1,000 cubic meters, and the liquefied gas excise duty will rise by more than 20 percent to €79.91 per 1,000 kilograms of liquefied gas.

The excise duty rate for light fuel oil will increase to €428 per 1,000 liters, while the excise on heavy fuel oil will rise to €490 per 1,000 kilograms.

The shale fuel oil excise will climb to €481 per 1,000 kilograms.

As of May 1, the excise duty on liquefied motor natural gas will be €60.90 per 1,000 kilograms, and the excise on motor natural gas will rise to €43.66 per 1,000 cubic meters.

Before 2020, taxes rose annually but were then suspended during the coronavirus pandemic to mitigate the effects on the economy. The measure was repealed last year.

Additionally, from July 1, VAT will rise by another 2 percent to 24 percent.

Editor: Karin Koppel, Helen Wright

