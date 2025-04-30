Elenger to cut gas prices again in June

Energy company Elenger, formerly Eesti Gaas, has announced that it will continue to cut gas prices for domestic customers in June, citing falling natural gas prices on the world market.

Elenger has announced that for the third consecutive month it will reduce the price of its flexible package for domestic customers, from €0.78 to €0.69 per cubic meter in April, to €0.64 in May and €0.54 including VAT in June.

Margus Kaasik, chair of Elenger Group, said that the fall in global natural gas prices, coupled with the exceptionally warm winters in Europe in recent years and the general drop in consumption, would contribute to reducing prices for customers.

"The way forward will depend on the peace negotiations in Ukraine, gas supplies from Norway and demand in Asia, as well as how quickly Europe can reach the required 90 percent of its storage capacity, and whether and how this requirement is relaxed. Elenger has already procured capacity in Latvia and Poland for the next season. We have secured supplies for our customers," Kaasik said.

The natural gas will be imported mainly from the United States and Norway in liquefied natural gas, or LNG, form to the Inkoo terminals in Finland and Klaipeda in Lithuania. One shipment of gas accounts for around a quarter of Estonia's annual gas consumption.

Elenger operates in six different markets – Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Germany – and serves a total of more than 450,000 customers. Elenger's activities include energy sales and trading, energy infrastructure and energy production.

