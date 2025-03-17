Elenger reducing gas prices from April

Elenger, formerly known as Eesti Gaas, will lower the price of its flexible package to 0.69 euros per cubic meter starting in April.

The company raised the price of its flexible package from 0.69 euros to 0.78 euros per cubic meter in March. Last December, a cubic meter of gas cost 0.59 euros.

Alexela's variable price package increased from 0.69 euros to 0.71 euros in March. The company's website does not state whether they will also lower the price in April.

