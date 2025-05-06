X!

Researchers mapping microplastics' path in Gulf of Finland

News
Gulf of Finland.
Gulf of Finland. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

TalTech researchers are studying the movement of microplastics in the Gulf of Finland, which will help better predict their spread and protect the sea in the future.

Microplastics are tiny plastic particles less than half a centimeter in diameter. Today, they can be found all over the planet: in the sea, soil, air, and even on glaciers and mountain tops far from human habitation. Scientists have also found them in the human brain and placenta.

"Microplastics enter the sea, for example, from wastewater, fishing, and shipping, but larger plastic debris already in the sea also breaks down into smaller particles," said Enriko Siht, an early-stage researcher at the university's department of marine systems.

Some particles float on the surface while others sink to the seabed. Both can be moved along by currents. Algae that grows and spreads in the gulf can also attach to the microplastics.

To better understand the issues, researchers created an open-source computer model to track the particles in the sea. They used data about Baltic Sea currents, temperature, and salinity with a resolution of up to 250 meters.

The team tested the impact of different processes on the movement of both lighter and heavier particles, turning processes on and off one at a time and adjusting their intensity.

"The simulations provided the researchers with valuable information for configuring the model so that, in the future, it can be used to study the distribution pathways of microplastics using real pollution loads," Siht said.

The also provides important information for improving environmental protection in the Baltic Sea.

For example, a more accurate understanding of microplastic movements helps identify likely so-called hotspots where microplastics accumulate both along the coast and on the seabed.

By better understanding the impact of pollution sources and the pathways of plastic distribution, it is possible to design more effective measures to reduce the entry of microplastics into the sea and to protect the more sensitive areas of the Baltic Sea.

The study was published in the journal Ocean Dynamics.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Jaan-Juhan Oidermaa, Helen Wright

Related

News in simple Estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:31

Researchers mapping microplastics' path in Gulf of Finland

14:04

Revenue from vehicle registration tax falling well short of forecasts

13:34

Narva cafeteria vendor serves up celebrity-inspired school lunches

13:18

Belgian police close investigation into Estonian MEP

13:02

Tartu County wolf attack leaves close to 50 lambs slaughtered

12:49

Mark Lajal gets Francavilla al Mare ATP tournament off to winning start

12:29

Estonian ambassador: A complex picture in US, marked by fear of the unknown

11:55

Reservists get 'reality check' at military exercise Hedgehog

11:31

ERR Ukraine: Prisoners prefer front-line fighting to being locked up in a cell

11:03

Estonian Supreme Court acquits assisted suicide purveyor

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

04.05

Agency: Estonia cannot just pay local Russian pensioners in the country's stead

05.05

Gallery: March for Palestine held in Tallinn's Old Town

05.05

Foot fault call ends Kristin Lätt's run at season's first PDGA major title

05.05

Estonia's largest military exercise Hedgehog 25 starts on Monday with 16,000 troops

30.04

Minister: Chicken will run out in 46 days if borders closed

05.05

Why is Estonia's largest military exercise named after a hedgehog?

07:49

Estonian pioneering telecoms tech platform Skype closes down

05.05

High prices see people preferring cheaper foreign foodstuffs

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo