Baltics block world leaders' airspace access requests for May 9 Moscow trips

{{1746607020000 | amCalendar}}
Plane. Photo is illustrative.
Plane. Photo is illustrative. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have reportedly blocked world leaders from flying through their airspace when traveling to Moscow for Russia's May 9 celebrations.

On Friday, dozens of foreign leaders will attend a ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War in Moscow. European and NATO leaders are mostly boycotting the event as relations with Russia have plummeted since it launched the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

On Wednesday, media outlets reported that requests to use Baltic airspace when traveling to Moscow had been denied.

Latvian-based outlet Meduza, citing Serbian news outlets Večernje novosti and Kurir, wrote that both Lithuania and Latvia had denied permission for Vučić's plane to travel through their airspace on the way to Russia.

Latvian authorities denied the overflight, citing "the political sensitivity of the flight's purpose," the outlets said. Lithuanian officials reportedly cited "technical and diplomatic sensitivity" in their refusal.

BNS news service said sources had confirmed the move, Lithuania's public broadcaster LRT reported. However, officials in both countries have not yet publicly commented. 

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučic. Source: SCANPIX / AP / Darko Vojinovic

Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Brita Kikas said Serbia did not seek permission to use Estonian airspace, but Estonia's position aligns with Latvia's and Lithuania's.

However, requests made by Cuba and Brazil were declined, Kikas said.

Serbian media also reported that Poland and Lithuania had previously refused airspace access to Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who also plans to attend the May 9 Victory Day celebrations in Russia.

Kikas said Slovakia can use Estonia's airspace without requesting to, as it grants overflight permission annually to NATO and EU members.

She added that the Civil Aviation Authority has been notified of Fico's flight.

This story was updated to add additional information from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Editor: Mait Ots, Helen Wright

