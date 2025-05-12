Ministry plans to raise postal costs by 20 percent

The Estonian Ministry of Regional Affairs and Agriculture has proposed a new draft bill to raise postal service prices by twenty percent. The change would enable allow the continuation of the mail service and also help improve the company's challenging financial situation

The draft allows Eesti Post to adjust the prices for sending letters and parcels, which were last changed in April 2023. In the meantime, the cost of providing postal services and general price increases have continued to have an impact, as have reduced postal volumes.

Under the proposed draft, the price of universal postal services would increase by an average of 20 percent. For example, sending a simple letter would cost €1.50 instead of €1.30 and sending an express letter would cost €2.60 instead of €2.30.

Sending international letters and parcels would increase by 14 and 23 percent respectively. Given that, on average, Estonians usually send less than one letter or postcard per year, the price increases are not considered to represent a threat to the future availability of the service.

If adopted, the regulation will enter into force on the third day after its publication in the State Gazette, after which Eesti Post will inform consumers about the price changes and the timetable for their application.

Minister of Regional Affairs and Agriculture Hendrik Johannes Terras (Eesti 200) said that a rapid solution needs to be found to ensure the continued provision of high quality postal services.

"The planned price increase will help to reduce losses, which in turn will allow us to maintain the necessary service at the required volume and standard. It must be possible to receive and send letters and parcels in every corner of Estonia."

---

