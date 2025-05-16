Minister orders special audit at national mail carrier

Minister of Regional Affairs and Agriculture Hendrik Johannes Terras plans to initiate a special audit of Eesti Post (Omniva) to gain a clearer understanding of the impact of the company's past management decisions.

"The results of the special audit will certainly serve as an important foundation for planning future actions and making management decisions, both for Eesti Post's management board and its supervisory board," the minister said.

Terras noted that Eesti Post's financial situation has steadily worsened and, without necessary changes, the company will soon no longer be able to provide postal services.

"The owner's expectation is that Eesti Post ensures access to sustainable and reasonably priced services across Estonia," the minister stated.

"If we want to talk about privatizing Eesti Post, we must first significantly improve the company's financial condition and establish a clear vision for its future operations," Terras said.

The ministry is reviewing the postal sector as a whole, with plans to amend the Postal Act and, at the minister's proposal, adjust the pricing structure for postal services. These steps are part of a broader plan aimed at ensuring the sustainability of postal services in Estonia.

Terras waiting for new Eesti Post supervisory board candidate proposals

Terras has also reached out to the Nominations Committee in response to the decision by AS Eesti Post Supervisory Board Chair Helo Meigas and Vice-Chair Madis Laansalu to step down.

The Eesti Post supervisory board consists of five members. Terras is requesting that the Nominations Committee propose candidates to fill the vacant board positions, as well as identify a suitable candidate to serve as the new chair of the board. The supervisory board will then elect its vice-chair from among its members.

The Nominations Committee is responsible for finding suitable candidates for the open positions. It will soon begin the search for new board members and will present its recommendations to the minister in the near future. This process helps ensure the professional and responsible governance of state-owned companies.

"Suitable candidates will be sought to fill the vacant positions in order to secure the company's future and the availability of postal services throughout Estonia," the press release stated.

Operating under the Omniva brand, AS Eesti Post is a company fully owned by the Estonian state. It handles the delivery of letters and other postal items both domestically and internationally and holds a license to provide universal postal service.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!