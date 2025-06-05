Expert: Latvia's UN Security Council seat a 'gain' for the Nordic-Baltics

Latvia's newly won non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is beneficial for the Nordic-Baltic region, but expectations should be kept in check, said Kristi Raik, director of the International Center for Defense and Security (ICDS) think tank in Tallinn.

On Tuesday, Latvia won the vote to be Eastern Europe's representative at the UNSC, a body which is primary responsibility for maintaining international peace and security. Estonia and Lithuania have both held the role in the past.

The council has 15 members, five of permanent – China, France, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom, and the United States – and 10 temporary, which each have a two-year term. Every country has one vote.

Temporary members can add issues to the agenda. Estonia did so during its term (2020-2021), including on cybersecurity and the crackdown in Belarus following the 2020 presidential election.

Asked how Latvia's seat will impact the Nordic-Baltic region, Raik said it could be beneficial, since cooperation has become closer amongst the eight countries in recent years.

Kristi Raik. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

"Therefore, it is a gain for the whole group that one country has a rotating seat at the UNSC; it means that our shared interests are represented at the UNSC table," Raik told ERR News.

Latvia will be able to draw attention to issues it views as high priorities, such as Russia's war against Ukraine or disinformation, the director said.

However, due to Russia's full-scale war in Ukraine, the council is in a state of disarray, as Russia has been vetoing moves to end the war.

"Latvia joins the UNSC at a moment when the ability of the body to actually influence international security and contribute to conflict resolution is at a low point. So, there is no reason to have high expectations," Raik added.

A historic day for #Latvia ! For the first time ever, has been elected to the @UN Security Council.



We are honoured by the trust placed in us and ready to take on this responsibility to defend the rules-based international order.

pic.twitter.com/OIvTXnksdp — Baiba Braže (@Braze_Baiba) June 3, 2025

UNSC is failing to serve its main purpose

The UNSC's role to maintain international peace and security is at odds with its members' actions.

A UN press release in 2023 described the situation as: "A fractious new normal, widening pre-existing rifts, making consensus more laborious than ever to achieve and impeding efforts to fulfil their responsibility in maintaining international peace and security."

Raik said the council needs reform.

"The UNSC is failing to serve its main purpose of ensuring international peace and security. There is an obvious need to reform the UN system, especially the Security Council – its composition, the rights of veto powers etc. Right now there is too much turbulence in the international system for any meaningful reform process to be advanced," she said.

"Hence, the relevance of the UNSC is limited in the foreseeable future. It is hard to foresee how the international order will change in the medium to long term and what will be left of the UN-based system created after WWII."

