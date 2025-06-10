Estonia appoints new ambassadors to UK, Slovenia and Korea

President Alar Karis appointed Sven Sakkov as Estonia's next ambassador to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on Tuesday. He will be based in London.

Sakkov has been Estonia's representative in Finland since 2020. His previous roles include undersecretary for defense policy at the Ministry of Defense, director of the NATO Cyber ​​Defense Cooperation Center, and director of the International Center for Defense and Security.

At the same time, the president recalled the current ambassador to London, Viljar Lubi.

Karis also appointed Estonia's new representatives in Slovenia and South Korea. Tanel Sepp will be based in Souel, while Jana Vanaveski will cover Slovenia from Prague in the Czech Republic.

Handovers will take place in August.

