Smartphone voting will not be available at Estonia's October local elections

News
A smartphone screen (picture is illustrative).
A smartphone screen (picture is illustrative). Source: Dimitri Karastelev/Unsplash
News

Voting via a smartphone app at this October's local elections in Estonia will not be possible, the state electoral committee (VVK) decided Thursday.

According to the Riigikogu Election Act, the electoral committee determines by decision ahead of each election which operating systems voter applications will be created for.

For the autumn elections, the e-voting application will be created for the computer operating systems Windows, MacOS, and Linux.

The National Electoral Committee discussed creating the application for mobile device operating systems Android and iOS, while this was overruled by a small margin.

Committee chair Ingrid Kullerkann said: "We considered it, and the vote was close. The prevailing view was that the issue requires further discussion, but the time window before the local government council elections is too short for that."

One new feature at this fall's election is that voter authentication will be possible via the Smart-ID app, as well as the existing ID card and Mobile-ID methods.

Advanced voting for the elections to Estonia's 79 municipalities starts October 13, while polling day itself is Sunday, October 19.

For the first time, third country (broadly meaning non-EU) nationals resident in Estonia will not be eligible to vote at the local elections following a constitutional amendment addressing the changed security situation.

--

Editor: Johanna Alvin Andrew Whyte

