Tallinn City Council fails to oust ruling coalition

The ruling coalition parties in Tallinn managed to hold firm during Thursday's session of Tallinn City Council. The council will reconvene for an extraordinary session in mid-July.

The vote on the 2025 supplementary budget, which was initially on the agenda for the Tallinn City Council session, was cancelled as a motion to withdraw the draft, signed by all the coalition partners' group leaders, was approved by a majority with 39 votes in favor and 35 against.

This also means there cannot be a vote on the proposed amendment to abolish childcare fees in Tallinn's kindergartens from this year. That proposal had been made by Reform Party with support from the Center Party, after the supplementary budget had been agreed upon.

At the start of the session, opposition members in Tallinn City Council expressed confusion and resentment that the coalition wants to discuss the supplementary budget again in the middle of the July vacation period.

The city council is due to meet to discuss the supplementary budget and its amendments during an extraordinary session in the week beginning July 21.

Tallinn City Council meeting on June 12. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR

As there were questions about things other than just the supplementary budget, that issue was removed from the agenda more than 20 minutes into the session.

In addition, the opposition Center Party and EKRE submitted a motion of no confidence against Mayor Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE) to the council.

The Reform Party's support in Tallinn has fallen since the 2021 local elections. Reform currently lags behind the Center Party, along with coalition partners Isamaa and the Social Democratic Party (SDE). Support for Eesti 200 which is also part of the governing coalition, is marginal in Tallinn, as it is in the rest of the country.

