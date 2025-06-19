X!

Riigikogu approves defense-focused €26.6 million supplementary budget

The Riigikogu in session.
The Riigikogu in session. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
A supplementary state budget mainly aimed at boosting national defense and security has passed its third and final Riigikogu vote with 47 votes in favor and 23 opposed.

Only new activities are added under the supplementary budget, while revenue-dependent expenditure projects are not reviewed in their entirety.

The government-initiated supplementary budget will boost state revenues by €26.6 million, while hiking expenditures by €36.9 million and investments by €42.0 million.

€44.2 million of expenditures and investments are allocated to comprehensive national defense projects aimed at boosting crisis resilience, to be implemented this year.

The law also includes amendment proposals from ministries which were decided as being needed after the drafting of this year's state budget, but without changing the total budget volume.

The funds will improve internal security, medical reliability, foreign service crisis readiness, and digital state and media continuity.

The supplementary budget also includes additional expenditures covered by external funds and extra revenue, with €25 million allocated for investment fund placements and contributions to Estonia's share capital.

The state plans to increase its loan obligation by €0.4 million, allocate nearly €100 million for road construction, redirect €12 million to the Transport Administration's investment budget, and reallocate €2.2 million for social protection system maintenance.

The 2025 state budget adopted last December put revenues at €17.7 billion, expenditures at €18.2 billion, investments at €873 million, and financing transactions at €679 million.

Editor: Marko Tooming, Andrew Whyte

