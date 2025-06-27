Postponement of compulsory cat chipping frustrates animal welfare organizations

Dog registration and microchipping is set to be made compulsory in Estonia, while cats and ferrets will remain exempt, at least for the time being. The decision has provoked strong reactions in some quarters, as it is stray cats that are considered the biggest problem.

At the beginning of February this year, the Ministry of Regional Affairs and Agriculture decided to make the registration and microchipping of dogs, cats and ferrets compulsory from June 1, 2027. The plans have since changed and a draft bill is now being prepared to make only the vaccination of dogs compulsory.

Kadri Kaugerand, head of animal health and welfare at the Ministry of Regional Affairs and Agriculture, said the priority was to invest in setting up a register as well as introducing a suitable system, as there was no benefit in chipping if a pet's chip number is not registered.

"We are starting step by step and will eventually get to cats. The data for cats that is already on the registers will be transferred to the new pet register," said Kaugerand.

"At the moment we are looking for a compromise. There has been a lot of uproar and resentment, but we have to take into account the different parties. However, this is a very broad-based demand and we also have to consider the different regions of Estonia," Kaugerand said.

Kaugerand added that the issue is in fact also under discussion in the European Union.

"We are waiting for news from there as well, because our actions will be affected by the proposal, which is pending in the European Parliament on the traceability and welfare of cats and dogs," Kaugerand said.

Kaugerand added that it was also possible the requirement to vaccinate cats could be implemented alongside the requirement to vaccinate dogs.

Cat. Source: ERR

"At the end of July, the draft will go for a new round of coordination, and only then will it reach the government and the various committees," explained Kaugerand.

According to Olev Kalda, head of the Animal Health and Welfare Department of the Food and Agriculture Board (PTA), the obligation to vaccinate is an important tool for the FFA.

"The PTA, together with the veterinary profession, has been requesting and waiting for a long time for the legalization of a nationwide, uniform identification and registration system for dogs and cats (and including ferrets)," Kalda said.

Kalda added that the suggested plan is not the best solution to ensure the health and welfare of pets.

"Although Estonia has been a rabies-free country for 14 years, given the situation in our neighboring country, we cannot rule out the spread of this viral disease, which is fatal to both animals and humans," Kalda said.

Kalda explained that the new register will provide the possibility to prove the status of animals as well as the implementation of the corresponding virus disease protection measure.

According to Anni Anete Mõisamaa, head of communications and fundraising at the NGO Shelters, the current move to only vaccinate dogs and make registration compulsory is not the right one.

"There is no problem with stray dogs in Estonia, but there is a very big problem with stray cats, which are not identifiable," said Mõisamaa.

"If we look at the stray animals that come into our care, we can say that the percentage of those that have been chipped is increasing every year. It's a tiny rise, but there is an organic increase," said Mõisamaa.

Cat. Source: Pixabay

Mõisamaa explained that shelters and other animal welfare organizations have been continuously raising awareness about the need for chipping for over 10 years and their efforts have paid off.

"However, for a major change in society to take place, state intervention is also needed," Mõisamaa said.

According to Geit Karurahu, communications and marketing manager of the Estonian Society for Animal Protection, the obligation to chip and register cats is the most important, because there are big problems with stray and homeless cats.

"Several municipalities have also made it compulsory for cats to be chipped and registered. This shows that there is in fact societal willingness," added Karurahu.

"Responsible pet owners see the need for vaccination and many have already done it voluntarily. We can see at various events where animals have been vaccinated that people are very interested and bring their animals, especially cats, to be vaccinated and registered," said Karurahu.

"However, the problem is that volunteerism is not working in a systematic way - a large number of animals still remain unchipped," said Karurahu.

Helen Valk, vice-president of the Estonian Veterinary Association, said that there is nothing new when it comes to the microchipping of cats and dogs.

"Already 58 municipalities have introduced the obligation to chip and register dogs and 37 municipalities have introduced the same obligation for cats," said Valk.

Valk explained that many cat owners want to have their cats chipped when they bring them in for neutering or spaying. Thus, a large number of animals are chipped but they also need to be registered.

"There has not been a huge increase in the number of animals being chipped and registered in animal clinics. However, when NGOs in cooperation with municipalities run microchipping campaigns, there is a lot of interest in chipping and registration," said Valk.

"There are 20 times more cats than dogs in shelters. Compulsory chipping and registration would make it quick and easy to identify owners and return animals to their homes," said Valk.

Valk said that in 2024, municipalities paid for 1,346 dogs to stay in shelters. However, in the case of day fees for cats, municipalities paid for 28,230 pets.

"That's a significant difference, and really all of our money is being diverted due to the actions of irresponsible pet owners," Valk said.

Valk said that vets who work with more exotic animals also consider it important to make it compulsory to vaccinate and register rabbits, as many end up being abandoned.

"Today, rabbits that are taken home from some NGOs are also chipped and registered," said Valk.

