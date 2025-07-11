Lux Express buses to stop at Tallinn's D-terminal from July 14

A new stop at the Port of Tallinn's D-terminal will be added to the Lux Express's Pärnu and Riga coach services from Monday, July 14.

Buses will first stop at Tallinn bus station, from where the journey will continue to the D-terminal, allowing passengers to transfer to the ferry.

Buses will depart daily from the D-terminal toward Pärnu at 1:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Buses to Riga will depart daily from the D-terminal at 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

From the Pärnu bus station, buses heading to the D-terminal will depart daily at 10:40 a.m. and 4:15 p.m.

The D-terminal bus stop is located directly in front of the terminal on the tourism bus platform and is accessible via the pedestrian bridge from the nearby A-terminal, where Viking Line and Eckerö Line ships arrive.

Passengers heading for a ferry at the Port of Tallinn's D Terminal. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR

The company says this creates better connections to Helsinki and other cities in Finland.

"Every day, many people travel between Pärnu and Helsinki," said Lux Express board member Ingmar Roos. "For example, last summer, Finns made up nearly a third of passengers on the most popular departures between Tallinn and Pärnu."

Roos said the new bus times fit with Tallink's Helsinki ferry schedules: from Helsinki, it will be possible to travel to Pärnu via ferries departing at 10:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

For travel from Pärnu to Helsinki, Lux Express buses will bring passengers to the port in time to catch Tallink ferries departing at 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!