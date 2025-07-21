Pärnu's revamped Munamäe Park opens

On Sunday, the renovated Munamäe Park in downtown Pärnu was opened, now featuring two playground areas.

The first includes swings, a climbing structure, and a slide designed for children.

The second has a larger play area divided into four sections. It features three trampolines, a large play structure, as well as climbing and sliding attractions.

An area for smaller children is covered with sand and includes excavators, a water and slide play table, and various swings.

There are plans to build a cafe on the side of the park facing Lõuna tänav, which will include two restrooms, a potential rooftop terrace, a ground-level terrace, and, if desired, a space for renting recreational equipment.

