X!

Tallink: Finnish maritime crew subsidy cuts may trigger wave of layoffs

News
Tallink's Silja Serenade. Photo is illustrative.
Tallink's Silja Serenade. Photo is illustrative. Source: Tallink Group
News

A draft budget released by the Finnish minister of finance includes plans to exclude service personnel from Finland's maritime crew subsidy, saving €36 million. If these wage subsidies are cut, Finnish maritime workers could face a wave of layoffs, warned Tallink Group communications director Meelis Kompus.

Currently, listed Estonian shipper Tallink's fleet includes one ship under the Swedish flag and two under the Finnish flag, which, under agreements with trade unions, is the only way to operate between Finland and Sweden.

According to Kompus, this means that losing these wage subsidies would threaten maritime transport and related jobs under the Finnish flag.

"If the subsidies are eliminated or significantly reduced, it's inevitable that some of the ships currently sailing under the Finnish flag may be transferred under other countries' flags or to other shipping routes," he said.

This, in turn, would lead to massive layoffs among Finnish maritime workers.

Kompus explained that about 60 percent of Finland's foreign trade is operated through shipping, using passenger ships like those operated by Tallink. Therefore, it is critical infrastructure that serves both passenger and freight transport.

He added that the Finnish Seafarers' Union (FSU) has also warned that without state support, it won't be possible to maintain shipping under the Finnish flag, and thousands of maritime workers could lose their jobs.

Finland's Ministry of Finance released a draft state budget for 2026 this week, which includes several new "adjustment measures" proposed by the finance minister aimed at stabilizing the country's debt ratio. Among these is a proposal to reduce direct business subsidies by excluding service personnel from Finland's maritime crew subsidy.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:23

Health Insurance Fund director resigns following extravagant summer party revelations

15:19

Anvar Salomets: Who needs this Rail Baltica?

14:44

Cross-border bus routes between Estonia and Latvia prove popular

14:03

Tallink: Finnish maritime crew subsidy cuts may trigger wave of layoffs

13:35

Funding for public transport, apartments, climate change directed to defense industry

13:00

Huge price spikes on Baltic reserves market likely due to one Latvian participant Updated

12:59

Estonia's alcohol consumption edges down, but concerns remain

11:44

Levadia get away win in Europa Conference qualifier round three

11:10

Tallinn mayor: Alcohol stores should be removed from sight, not alcoholics

10:57

Estonian pig farmer wants African swine fever samples tested at foreign lab

be prepared!

Most Read articles

07.08

Estonians most represented in rising Finland deportation rates

21.10

Rare 'rat king' taken to University of Tartu Natural History Museum

07.08

Prime minister: Government 'may consider' reducing income tax hike in 2026 Updated

07.08

Estonian hotels 'interested' in compensation lawsuit against Booking.com

11:10

Tallinn mayor: Alcohol stores should be removed from sight, not alcoholics

07.08

Experts: Secondary sanctions could curb Russian shadow fleet in Gulf of Finland

08:54

Law change allows towing and scrapping of abandoned vehicles at Koidula border

08:21

Over half of Health Insurance Fund staff work remotely

07.08

SDE: Income tax change will leave only the poor funding Estonia's defense

07.08

Many Tartu apartment buildings unprepared for a crisis

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo