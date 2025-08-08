Tallink: Finnish maritime crew subsidy cuts may trigger wave of layoffs

A draft budget released by the Finnish minister of finance includes plans to exclude service personnel from Finland's maritime crew subsidy, saving €36 million. If these wage subsidies are cut, Finnish maritime workers could face a wave of layoffs, warned Tallink Group communications director Meelis Kompus.

Currently, listed Estonian shipper Tallink's fleet includes one ship under the Swedish flag and two under the Finnish flag, which, under agreements with trade unions, is the only way to operate between Finland and Sweden.

According to Kompus, this means that losing these wage subsidies would threaten maritime transport and related jobs under the Finnish flag.

"If the subsidies are eliminated or significantly reduced, it's inevitable that some of the ships currently sailing under the Finnish flag may be transferred under other countries' flags or to other shipping routes," he said.

This, in turn, would lead to massive layoffs among Finnish maritime workers.

Kompus explained that about 60 percent of Finland's foreign trade is operated through shipping, using passenger ships like those operated by Tallink. Therefore, it is critical infrastructure that serves both passenger and freight transport.

He added that the Finnish Seafarers' Union (FSU) has also warned that without state support, it won't be possible to maintain shipping under the Finnish flag, and thousands of maritime workers could lose their jobs.

Finland's Ministry of Finance released a draft state budget for 2026 this week, which includes several new "adjustment measures" proposed by the finance minister aimed at stabilizing the country's debt ratio. Among these is a proposal to reduce direct business subsidies by excluding service personnel from Finland's maritime crew subsidy.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!