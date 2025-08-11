X!

Traffic restrictions in place on Tartu's Rahu Bridge as repairs start

Rahu Bridge.
Rahu Bridge. Source: Airika Harrik/ERR
More than 10 days of traffic restrictions will start on the Rahu (Peace) Bridge in Tartu from Monday (August 11) as repairs are carried out.

Work will be carried out from 10 a.m. on August 11 until 8 p.m. on August 22. In both directions, traffic will be reduced to one lane each way (1+1).

See the latest traffic information on the map at liikluspiirangud.tartu.ee.

Editor: Helen Wright

