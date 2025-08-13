X!

Estonian ministries: Working from home a routine part of the job

The 'Superministry' building in Tallinn is home to several of Estonia's ministries.
The 'Superministry' building in Tallinn is home to several of Estonia's ministries. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Many of Estonia's ministries say working from home is a regular part of the job, most often on Fridays. Depending on their role, some officials may work remotely several days a week.

Remote work surged in popularity following the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, with the public sector also aiming to cut energy consumption.

"The general cross-ministry recommendation is to work remotely on Fridays, based on a government directive from a couple of years ago aimed at reducing the central government's energy consumption," Ministry of the Interior communications adviser Kersti Ringmets told ERR.

The ministry added that it is important to note the same requirements and expectations for job performance apply when working remotely as in the office.

Ministry of Climate communications chief Kadri Peetersoo said they do not keep direct track of remote work.

"There are no strict rules, orders, bans or restrictions," Peetersoo stressed. "We take the common sense approach."

The Climate Ministry official added that their ministry's shared office building has workstations for about 200 people, while as of August 1, the total staff numbered 269. In other words, there aren't even enough on-site desks to go around.

 Working from home is also allowed at the Ministry of Finance, but with certain restrictions. Employees are generally expected to work in the office two days a week.

At the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the option to work from home is used more or less depending on the role, but due to the nature of their ministry's work, most employees still spend the majority of their working hours at the office, Foreign Ministry communications specialist Kersti Meresma said.

Liisa Johanna Lukk, a communications adviser at the Ministry of Culture, said they are a flexible employer and allow their employees to work remotely.

"Both the opportunities for remote work and its effectiveness depend on the person, the nature of the job and the way their department is organized," Lukk explained.

"We haven't observed any differences in job performance when working remotely versus in the office," she continued. "Remote work requires an agreement with one's immediate supervisor, and that the employee is always reachable during working hours, completes agreed-upon tasks and is prepared to respond promptly to any questions."

Risto Kaljuste, a public relations adviser at the Ministry of Regional Affairs and Agriculture, added that they also offer remote work options, and generally, if an employee lacks the necessary setup at home, the ministry will provide them with the required equipment.

As a general policy across ministries, remote work arrangements are usually agreed upon with the head of the employee's sector, and their job duties must allow for them to be away from the office.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

