X!

Customs officers: Travelers use various hiding places to carry euros over Russian border

News
Estonia's PPA and MTA say they have stopped people transporting money, dual use goods, ammunition and other goods from being smuggled across the border since it introduced full checks on August 8, 2024.
Open gallery
8 photos
News

The Estonian Tax and Customs Board has stopped money, ammunition, dual use goods and other sanctioned items from being transported into Russia during the last year of full border checks, it said on Monday.

The agency implemented full customs control on the outbound route to Russia on August 8, 2024, inspecting all people, vehicles, and cargo shipments crossing the border to reduce sanctioned goods reaching Russia.

Over the year, more than 585,000 border crossings were recorded at the Narva, Luhamaa, and Koidula customs checkpoints and 4,300 violations were found. The number of detected violations has decreased by nearly one thousand over the last couple of years.

The majority of cases are connected to private individuals trying to take European Union banknotes across the border.

But there have also been incidents where people tried to transport drone components, firearm parts and accessories, bullets, spare parts for vehicles and machinery, radio receivers, underwater cameras and diving equipment, and other items.

Narva border point. Source: Dmitri Fedotkin / ERR

Zero tolerance

Voldemar Linno, head of the Customs Control Department at the agency, said that full customs control has been an effective deterrent measure.

However, he added that people will always try and break the rules.

"Private individuals use various hiding places – prohibited items are concealed in vehicles, suitcases, between clothing layers, in underwear, and elsewhere. Businesses often try to hide exported goods by submitting customs declarations with false information, concealing the actual commodity code, or listing Russia only as a transit country, even though the final destination is very likely Russia. There is zero tolerance for attempts to export sanctioned goods, and repeated violations or those exceeding a value of €10,000 can also lead to criminal proceedings," he stressed.

Over the last year, the agency has initiated 413 administrative proceedings and imposed fines totaling over €93,000.

A customs official. Source: Maksu- ja Tolliamet.

Since April 27, the value of banknotes prevented from entering Russia totals €376,000. Additionally, the import or export of sanctioned goods with a total value of €4.5 million has been prevented.

Criminal proceedings have been initiated in several cases.

In the case closed on opportunistic grounds, an individual attempted to transport €15,000 across the border by hiding the cash in a pocket sewn into their underwear.

In a criminal case concluded through a plea agreement, the case involved a person attempting to smuggle cigarettes across the border. Since the individual had previously been convicted of an administrative offense, the court sentenced them to three months in prison with a one-year probation period.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:27

Sweden must amend constitution to transfer prisoners to Estonian justice system

18:55

Teachers' union not ruling out new strike over pay dispute

18:46

Tallinn Fringe Festival gets underway with events throughout the city

18:16

Konstantin Vassiljev and Taijo Teniste to play farewell match against Andorra

17:28

Paul Keres: State rummaging through people's wallets, is the bedroom next?

17:06

Kristi Raik: Europe has to switch gear after Anchorage

16:29

Slackliner Jaan Roose makes dream come true with walk from St. Nicholas' Church to Town Hall tower

16:11

Minister: Estonia will not accept EU quota refugees

16:10

Lux Express driver who plowed into a truck leaves the company

15:48

All of Estonia's MEPs likely to run in local elections

be prepared!

Most Read articles

16.08

Estonian authorities impose one-month entry ban on country's largest pig farm

17.08

Electricity prices starting to rise again in August

08:17

Estonia's choice: Accept 79 refugees, send experts to southern Europe or pay fine

17.08

Concert organizer: Every artist has their quirks

15.08

Tallinn to celebrate Restoration of Independence Day with events across the city

08:04

Bank CEO: Some are perpetually struggling in Estonia while others invest

16:11

Minister: Estonia will not accept EU quota refugees

17.08

Food company exec: We hope people understand the seriousness of the situation

12:33

Estonia's winters increasingly mild in the wake of westerly winds

14:45

Customs officers: Travelers use various hiding places to carry euros over Russian border

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo