Customs officers: Travelers use various hiding places to carry euros over Russian border

The Estonian Tax and Customs Board has stopped money, ammunition, dual use goods and other sanctioned items from being transported into Russia during the last year of full border checks, it said on Monday.

The agency implemented full customs control on the outbound route to Russia on August 8, 2024, inspecting all people, vehicles, and cargo shipments crossing the border to reduce sanctioned goods reaching Russia.

Over the year, more than 585,000 border crossings were recorded at the Narva, Luhamaa, and Koidula customs checkpoints and 4,300 violations were found. The number of detected violations has decreased by nearly one thousand over the last couple of years.

The majority of cases are connected to private individuals trying to take European Union banknotes across the border.

But there have also been incidents where people tried to transport drone components, firearm parts and accessories, bullets, spare parts for vehicles and machinery, radio receivers, underwater cameras and diving equipment, and other items.

Narva border point. Source: Dmitri Fedotkin / ERR

Zero tolerance

Voldemar Linno, head of the Customs Control Department at the agency, said that full customs control has been an effective deterrent measure.

However, he added that people will always try and break the rules.

"Private individuals use various hiding places – prohibited items are concealed in vehicles, suitcases, between clothing layers, in underwear, and elsewhere. Businesses often try to hide exported goods by submitting customs declarations with false information, concealing the actual commodity code, or listing Russia only as a transit country, even though the final destination is very likely Russia. There is zero tolerance for attempts to export sanctioned goods, and repeated violations or those exceeding a value of €10,000 can also lead to criminal proceedings," he stressed.

Over the last year, the agency has initiated 413 administrative proceedings and imposed fines totaling over €93,000.

A customs official. Source: Maksu- ja Tolliamet.

Since April 27, the value of banknotes prevented from entering Russia totals €376,000. Additionally, the import or export of sanctioned goods with a total value of €4.5 million has been prevented.

Criminal proceedings have been initiated in several cases.

In the case closed on opportunistic grounds, an individual attempted to transport €15,000 across the border by hiding the cash in a pocket sewn into their underwear.

In a criminal case concluded through a plea agreement, the case involved a person attempting to smuggle cigarettes across the border. Since the individual had previously been convicted of an administrative offense, the court sentenced them to three months in prison with a one-year probation period.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!