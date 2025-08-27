Estonia's average salary rises by over 13% in second quarter of 2025

Salaries rose by an average of 13.8 percent on year in the second quarter to over €2,200, newly released data from Statistics Estonia shows. One economist has questioned whether the calculations contain a statistical error.

The average salary for April, May and June was €2,284, the data released on Wednesday shows.

The biggest salary increase was in Tartu where wages rose by 28.2 percent followed by Tallinn at 13.1 percent. Hiiu County saw the lowest rise of 7.2 percent.

Wages were highest in Tallinn (€2,646), in Tartu County (€2,614) and in Harju County (€2,512).

Sigrid Saagpakk, analyst at Statistics Estonia, explained that average monthly gross wages and salaries represent the ratio between payment and labour contribution.

"Payment means any monetary consideration paid to an employee, including wages, bonuses, holiday pay and other compensation, as well as interest on arrears, for example," she said.

The rapid growth in wages came as a surprise. In the first quarter, the average gross monthly salary was €2,011 and the annual growth was 6.1 percent.

On Wednesday at 9:30 a.m., Statistics Estonia said it had received many skeptical questions and an analyst would re-check the data this morning.

Statistical error?

Luminor chief economist Lenno Uusküla was surprised by the rapid wage growth figure.

"The average wage data published today show a remarkably large increase in the average wage, which is due to exceptionally high wage growth among earners in the higher income deciles. These figures require a more detailed explanation from Statistics Estonia before they can be properly commented on," he said.

"Has there been a change in the data collection method, has the Tax Board started scrutinizing the use of private limited companies for tax optimization, or is this a statistical error?" Uusküla asked.

Highest wages in IT sector

In the second quarter, the average monthly gross wages and salaries were the highest in information and communication (€3,927). This was followed by financial and insurance activities (€3,714) and electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply (€3,200).

The lowest average wages and salaries were registered in accommodation and food service activities (€1,365).

Compared with the second quarter of 2024, the biggest increase in average gross wages occurred in education (24.5 percent) and in human health and social work activities (20.8 percent).

Year on year, the economic activity with the most modest increase in average gross wages was electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply (2 percent).

Average monthly gross wages and salaries by economic activity, 2nd quarter, 2024–2025. Source: Statistics Estonia

Median salary rises by 8.8 percent

The agency also gave the data for median salaries, which are far lower and not above €2,000 in any county in Estonia.

The median of gross wages (salaries) is the wage level at which half of the employees earn less than that level and half earn more than that level.

The median wages were €1,786 in the second quarter this year. It is highest in Harju County at €1,980 followed by Tartu County on €1,912.

In the majority of regions, the media salary is below €1,500.

The media salary still rose by 8.8 percent.

The median salary by Estonian county in the second quarter of 2025. Source: Statistics Estonia

