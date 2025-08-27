X!

Estonia's average salary rises by over 13% in second quarter of 2025

News
Euro bills in a wallet. Photo is illustrative.
Euro bills in a wallet. Photo is illustrative. Source: Pixabay
News

Salaries rose by an average of 13.8 percent on year in the second quarter to over €2,200, newly released data from Statistics Estonia shows. One economist has questioned whether the calculations contain a statistical error.

The average salary for April, May and June was €2,284, the data released on Wednesday shows.

The biggest salary increase was in Tartu where wages rose by 28.2 percent followed by Tallinn at 13.1 percent. Hiiu County saw the lowest rise of 7.2 percent.

Wages were highest in Tallinn (€2,646), in Tartu County (€2,614) and in Harju County (€2,512).

Sigrid Saagpakk, analyst at Statistics Estonia, explained that average monthly gross wages and salaries represent the ratio between payment and labour contribution.

"Payment means any monetary consideration paid to an employee, including wages, bonuses, holiday pay and other compensation, as well as interest on arrears, for example," she said.

The rapid growth in wages came as a surprise. In the first quarter, the average gross monthly salary was €2,011 and the annual growth was 6.1 percent.

On Wednesday at 9:30 a.m., Statistics Estonia said it had received many skeptical questions and an analyst would re-check the data this morning.

Statistical error?

Lenno Uusküla. Autor/allikas: Siim LõvI /ERR

Luminor chief economist Lenno Uusküla was surprised by the rapid wage growth figure.

"The average wage data published today show a remarkably large increase in the average wage, which is due to exceptionally high wage growth among earners in the higher income deciles. These figures require a more detailed explanation from Statistics Estonia before they can be properly commented on," he said.

"Has there been a change in the data collection method, has the Tax Board started scrutinizing the use of private limited companies for tax optimization, or is this a statistical error?" Uusküla asked.

Highest wages in IT sector

In the second quarter, the average monthly gross wages and salaries were the highest in information and communication (€3,927). This was followed by financial and insurance activities (€3,714) and electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply (€3,200).

The lowest average wages and salaries were registered in accommodation and food service activities (€1,365).

Compared with the second quarter of 2024, the biggest increase in average gross wages occurred in education (24.5 percent) and in human health and social work activities (20.8 percent).

Year on year, the economic activity with the most modest increase in average gross wages was electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply (2 percent).

Average monthly gross wages and salaries by economic activity, 2nd quarter, 2024–2025. Source: Statistics Estonia

Median salary rises by 8.8 percent

The agency also gave the data for median salaries, which are far lower and not above €2,000 in any county in Estonia.

The median of gross wages (salaries) is the wage level at which half of the employees earn less than that level and half earn more than that level.

The median wages were €1,786 in the second quarter this year. It is highest in Harju County at €1,980 followed by Tartu County on €1,912.

In the majority of regions, the media salary is below €1,500.

The media salary still rose by 8.8 percent.

The median salary by Estonian county in the second quarter of 2025. Source: Statistics Estonia

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:09

Eesti 200 to propose scrapping car tax at budget negotiations Updated

10:43

Eesti 200 chairman: We finally have money

10:41

Minister: Economic outlook allows for wage hikes next year in culture and sport

09:57

Eagle S 'black box' data missing from time of Estlink 2 cable breakage

09:20

Estonians want fewer children and later in life, study shows Updated

09:19

Justice minister trying to find middle ground on notary fees

09:15

Estonia's average salary rises by over 13% in second quarter of 2025

08:57

Mari Peegel: Government could also see pop concerts as economic drivers

08:31

Tallinn's Suur-Sõjamäe area looked at for possible new large sports arena

08:06

Eesti Energia chief: Most Baltic frequency reserve funds go to Lithuania

be prepared!

Most Read articles

26.08

Suspected Ukrainian combat drone parts found in Estonian field Updated

26.08

Local resident: I heard something fly over the house and then an explosion Updated

26.08

Russia transfers pension money to Estonia after 9 month delay

26.08

Tõnis Saarts: How Lithuania overtook Estonia

09:20

Estonians want fewer children and later in life, study shows Updated

26.08

Prime minister: Budget forecast suggests €800 million surplus

26.08

Estonian court hands dual citizen FSB collaborator 3-year prison sentence

26.08

Tallinn greenlights detailed plan for new US embassy complex

25.08

Estonia celebrates Night of Ancient Bonfires on August 30

25.08

Culture Night festival takes over Tallinn's streets on Friday

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo