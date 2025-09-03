X!

Estonia against EU plan to allow companies to only buy electric cars

News
Electric cars (illustrative).
Electric cars (illustrative). Source: Paul Brennan/Pixabay
News

Estonia backs cutting vehicle emissions but rejects the EU plan requiring all companies with fleets to buy only zero-emission vehicles.

The European Commission is gathering feedback from member states on a possible initiative that would require companies to switch to zero-emission vehicles. The measure is intended to reduce fossil fuel consumption and imports, increase the share of zero-emission vehicles on the secondhand market and make them more affordable for the public.

Cutting carbon dioxide emissions from road transport would also make it more likely that the EU could meet its 2030 and 2050 climate targets.

According to a draft position submitted to the government, Estonia has finalized its stance on the matter. While the country supports promoting the use of alternative fuels in transport and developing infrastructure to cut vehicle emissions, it does not back an EU-wide requirement obligating companies to purchase only zero-emission vehicles.

The draft notes that to achieve climate goals, Estonia has prepared a Climate-Resilient Economy Act, which sets out targets intended to provide clarity on reaching climate neutrality by 2050.

The draft climate law also sets targets for the transport sector: reducing emissions by 24 percent by 2030, 37 percent by 2035 and 55 percent by 2040 compared to 1990 levels.

"In summary, ambitious implementation norms have already been introduced at the single market level for the transport sector, which guide and compel companies to reduce emissions. Meeting them requires significant effort and cooperation between the public and private sectors," the draft states.

Estonia, it adds, has an action plan to achieve the climate law's targets in a way that ensures reasonable market conditions, sector resilience and competitiveness. These, in turn, support broader goals of economic growth, household welfare and environmental protection.

"Therefore, and taking into account security, geopolitical and broader economic challenges facing Estonia, it would not be reasonable to impose additional climate targets and burdens on the sector, including higher administrative costs," the document says.

Estonia's position is that member states must retain enough flexibility to design and implement the measures necessary for their own transition to climate neutrality.

"At the same time, we believe member states should have the discretion to impose an obligation on companies to purchase zero-emission vehicles at the national level. If needed, such a requirement could also apply to vehicles from other member states when they provide services on its territory," the explanatory memorandum states.

According to Estonia, if the European Commission's proposed measures were implemented, they would significantly increase companies' administrative burden, forcing them to replace their fleets faster and make additional investments. The measures would also affect the state budget.

Another concern raised in Estonia's draft position is that, while the initiative is meant to boost the competitiveness of European carmakers, a zero-emission purchase requirement could instead expand the market share of vehicles from third countries, particularly China.

Currently, only about 6 percent of the nearly 290 million vehicles on EU roads are zero-emission. Around 60 percent of registered vehicles in the bloc belong to companies.

Under an EU regulation, greenhouse gas emissions from transport, agriculture, waste management, buildings, industrial processes and product use must be cut by 24 percent by 2030 compared to 2005 levels.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Karin Koppel, Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:36

Estonia against EU plan to allow companies to only buy electric cars

15:25

Tallinn's Pollinator Highway Ristiku–Kolde puiestee section now open

14:27

Tallinn mayoral candidates have different visions for traffic

13:53

'Sonic boom' heard over Lääne-Viru County sparks calls to emergency services

12:53

Vladimir Arhipov: We'll get a mouse instead of an elephant with Rail Baltica

12:19

Finance minister: No decision has been made to abolish car tax

12:15

Permanent secretary: Defense field collectively responsible for oversight

11:39

Audit office: Defense ministry lacks overview of ever-expanding budget

11:06

Chamber of Commerce and Industry urges government to lower VAT on food

10:32

PM: Teachers, rescuers, police officers' chances for pay rise greatest

be prepared!

Most Read articles

30.08

Von der Leyen: Russia risks Estonia long warned us about have materialized

02.09

Latvian entry rules change for third country nationals from September 1 Updated

02.09

Estonia once again tops eurozone annual inflation table at 6.2 percent

02.09

Estonian gas station chains: We're selling under cost price

02.09

Shoplifters increasingly just ordinary people in Estonia

02.09

airBaltic adds flights from Tallinn to Athens, Hamburg and Vienna

21.10

Rare 'rat king' taken to University of Tartu Natural History Museum

01.09

Big turnout for Estonia's 'largest motorsport museum in the world' last day

02.09

Revised data: Estonia's average monthly wage for Q2 2025 is €2,126 Updated

02.09

Better connections with sea and city planned for Põhja-Tallinn

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo