Minister: 87 million advance payment went to US for HIMARS

Advance payments identified by a recent National Audit Office report of tens of millions of euros to the U.S. were made to the US government for the purchase of HIMARS systems, Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur (Reform) said.

The minister denied there was anything suspect about these payments.

Why did the RKIK make unjustified advance payments of well over €80 million?

I would like to thank the National Audit Office for the work done and comments passed on. Let's clarify this 87 million. This was an advance payment made to the U.S. government for HIMARS long-range systems, which are extremely important for Estonia. This was not made to any company or to any doubtful person. From this, the U.S., since they were also the financiers of the HIMARS systems [purchase], paid back 47 million.

The other amount, referring to the 10 million, is related to Korea and to our long-term contract for K-9 self-propelled howitzers, and which covers maintenance, spare parts and everything else. I reiterate, as the secretary general of the Ministry of Defense also said, that things will be put in order – that is how it will be.

Hanno Pevkur Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

Why are assets in the area of defense not accounted for and why is it not possible to provide the National Audit Office with a documented overview of the state of the assets?

The assets have been accounted for. Naturally, accounting must be improved. This is something the secretary general of the Ministry of Defense, the new head of internal audit, the new internal controller and all institutions, especially the Defense Forces, must deal with on a daily basis. No supervisory body, be it the Ministry of Defense or the National Audit Office, should be left in any doubt that there is something, somewhere that has not been accounted for. These [auditor general Janar Holm's] comments are appropriate, and they must be dealt with, and I had given this task both to the new head of internal audit and to the secretary general some time ago.

Why should people be certain that every euro added to defense capabilities goes to the right place?

All funds allocated by the taxpayer to strengthen national defense go only on strengthening national defense, and not elsewhere. Naturally, we have increased responsibility and I would agree with the National Audit Office that we must boost the scope of audits. Consequently, we have additionally hired an internal controller, people dealing with internal auditing, while our task is to give the public assurance that this money, which the taxpayer has put in to strengthen national defense, will indeed go there. And I know it will go there.

The auditor general has said the Ministry of Defense is not a "kolkhoz," in which there is collective (ir)responsibility. Secretary General Kuusk has stated that his current team is taking responsibility for sorting out the mess. One leader has, however, remained constant – as minister, will you take political responsibility and resign?

Minister Pevkur is working every day to ensure that Estonia's national defense is strong and that the Estonian people can sleep peacefully. To that end, we are moving forwards, not backwards. For this purpose, we provide explanations and answers to all necessary questions. And that is how we will carry on.

In a report released Wednesday, the National Audit Office (Riigikontroll) highlighted several issues in contracts signed by agencies under the Ministry of Defense, as part of its audit of the state's consolidated annual accounts.

One major error was an overpayment of US$79.1 million (€68 million) to a supplier, followed by another US$8.7 million (€7.5 million), of which only US$47.8 million (€41 million) was recovered.

The office also reported serious difficulties in accessing key data from the ministry and its agencies, urging swift action amid a growing defense budget.

In the changed security situation, Estonia plans to spend over €10 million on defense, 2026-2029. The first HIMARS systems purchased by Estonia started arriving in-country in the spring.

