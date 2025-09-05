Ministry: Russian losses decreasing due to attacks with smaller forces

Russian personnel losses in its full-scale war against Ukraine have decreased in recent months, likely due to a change in tactics, said Gert Kaju, head of the Ministry of Defense's readiness department.

"A new trend is that the number of Russian losses per day has changed. Whereas previously the average daily losses were around 1,500 soldiers, it is now below 1,000, somewhere around 800," Kaju said on Friday at the Ministry of Defense's weekly briefing.

The reduction in Russian losses is likely due to a change in tactics, where the total number of daily attacks remains the same at between 150 and 160, but fewer soldiers are participating in them, he told the media.

"Light units are being used, moving on motorcycles and ATVs, and since the number of personnel going into attack is smaller, the losses are also smaller," the official noted.

Russia slowly advancing

Although Russian forces have not achieved major breakthroughs, they continue to apply constant pressure on Ukrainian units along the contact line and are slowly advancing, Kaju said.

"About 80 percent of the attacks are taking place along the Lyman–Novopavlivka front near Pokrovsk, but we do not forecast that Pokrovsk will fall in the coming weeks," he added.

Speaking about the Kupiansk direction, Kaju noted that Russian forces are seeking to cut off Ukrainian supply routes, which would worsen the situation for Ukrainian troops stationed there and could force them to retreat.

The situation is also difficult for Ukraine in the area of the Klyman-Byky reservoir, from which they will likely have to withdraw soon, Kaju added.

Buffer zone

The Ministry of Defense official also pointed out that Russia is moving its forces stationed in Kursk and Belgorod Oblasts into Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast. This suggests an intention to make an additional effort to fully capture Donetsk Oblast and that it has abandoned the idea of creating a buffer zone in Belgorod and Kursk oblasts.

Commenting on aerial activity, Kaju said that Russia continues to use FPV drones and glide bombs against Ukraine in the front-line area. The number of glide bombs used to attack Ukraine rose from 3,700 in July to more than 4,300 in August.

Ukraine's rear areas continue to be targeted with drones and missiles. Ukrainian air defense is able to shoot down about 85 percent of them, but those that get through mainly strike civilian infrastructure, residential buildings, and energy facilities.

Russia has not abandoned its ambitions, and its goal remains to establish a land corridor to Transnistria, while on the other hand, Ukraine is not giving up and continues to fight, Kaju said.

Zapad exercises smaller than before

He also briefly commented on the upcoming joint Russian-Belarusian military exercises Zapad in Belarus, stressing that they are smaller than in previous years and will involve around twenty thousand soldiers.

"Estonia and its allies are closely monitoring the exercises. The allied presence in the region is strong and has not been reduced," Kaju added.

--

