X!

Round goby new Estonian ingredient in kitchens and industry

News
Round goby.
Round goby. Source: Merli Rätsep
News

Two decades ago scientists deemed the round goby a dangerous Baltic Sea invader. Now they see a resource: trials for human food, pet food and uses in fertilizer and feed.

The round goby is a small fish from the perch order and the goby family. It originates from the Black and Caspian Sea region and spread to the Baltic Sea through ships' ballast water. It was first discovered near Gdansk in 1990 and in Estonia's Pärnu Bay in 2002.

"At first, there were only a few, but ten years later the population was already noticeable and by 2012 the catch had reached a ton," food scientist Rain Kuldjärv recalled on Vikerraadio's "Huvitaja" program.

Since then, catch volumes have increased and last year alone nearly 700 tons of round goby were caught in Estonia. For fishermen, it has proven to be a profitable catch, while for scientists the challenge lies in how to add value to this invasive species.

Small fish with a big head

The round goby typically measures 15–20 centimeters in length, with its head making up a large part of its body. "That means it yields little fillet and nearly half the fish is lost during cleaning," explained Kuldjärv. At the same time, its meat is tasty and very low in fat — just up to 1 percent. This makes it valuable for both healthy diets and pet food.

Because large amounts of waste must be processed, scientists have studied ways to use the head and innards as well. Fertilizer and animal feed production have emerged as potential options.

Research on ways to add value to the round goby has been ongoing in Estonia for several years. Scientists are also taking part in an international project to develop new products, with Kuldjärv's team focusing on pet food.

"We've tested biscuits in which 70–80 percent of the ingredients are round goby. We add a little cranberry and pea protein to improve the texture," he said. They are also making freeze-dried snacks and low-temperature dried treats.

Although the round goby is unfamiliar to Estonian consumers, it has already been offered in restaurants and even smoked in consumer trials. "Surprisingly, people rated smoked round goby higher than smoked sprat — for both taste and smell. Its appearance, however, was a drawback," Kuldjärv said.

In cutlets, the fish stood out for its light, white and juicy meat, giving a more appealing result compared to sprat. "It's also good in soups and pan-fried. Only our fermentation test, where we tried to imitate spiced sprat, failed. The flavor just didn't come through," the scientist noted.

According to Kuldjärv, the round goby is becoming an ordinary fish in Estonian waters. He believes it is no longer something to fear but rather to use creatively. "In fact, the round goby is already part of our everyday life. It hasn't displaced sprat or Baltic herring, but it can offer new opportunities both in the kitchen and in industry," he said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski, Sandra Saar

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

08:43

Viewing terrorist propaganda could become punishable under Estonian law

08:35

Round goby new Estonian ingredient in kitchens and industry

10.09

Estonia's self-sufficiency in pork production to fall to 39 percent in 2026

10.09

Riigikogu rejects no confidence motion against social affairs minister

10.09

Tallinn's Pikk Street community festival takes place this Sunday

10.09

Estonian special effects studio wins Emmy Award for HBO show 'The Penguin'

10.09

New seaside promenade and residential area planned for Tallinn's Kopli

10.09

EKRE to run in most local governments in October local elections

10.09

Karamella the Saaremaa cow breaks Estonian milking record

10.09

Researcher: Rye bread and salted herring core pillars of Estonian food culture

be prepared!

Most Read articles

09.09

All of Estonia's US-made assault rifles undergo warranty repairs

10.09

Russian drones in Polish airspace highlight threat to all of Europe, says Estonian FM Updated

10.09

LSM: Estonian citizen detained in Latvia over migrants in Porsche 'wedding' car

10.09

Russian embassy hits out at Estonian 'desecration' of war graves

10.09

EDF commander: Unlikely Russian drone incursion in Polish airspace an accident

08.09

Captain of ship that ran aground in Tallinn was under influence of alcohol

10.09

Estonia to get €2.66 billion from EU's SAFE defense fund

10.09

Estonia's reusable dishes deposit system confusing for customers

10.09

Karamella the Saaremaa cow breaks Estonian milking record

10.09

Paper: Wise founders Käärmann and Hinrikus still Estonia's wealthiest people

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo