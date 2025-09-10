Minister on Spanish slug: Estonia not planning direct eradication campaign

Minister of Energy and Environment Andres Sutt acknowledged the spread of the Spanish slug in Estonia but said the state has no eradication program planned.

"There are no plans to draw up a direct eradication program. However, the main guidelines for effectively controlling invasive slugs have been prepared and are available on the Environmental Board's website. We are also sharing this information through the media so that people do not make the problem worse through their own actions," Minister of Energy and Environment Andres Sutt (Reform) said in response to a written question from Riigikogu member Aleksandr Tšaplõgin (Center), who had asked whether the government or relevant agencies are developing a comprehensive program to combat this invasive species, including biological, mechanical and chemical control measures.

Sutt added that Spanish slug control would not be included as a separate element in existing support programs.

"However, together with other invasive species control measures, the Environmental Investment Center's nature conservation program has also funded local government projects aimed at tackling the Spanish slug," Sutt noted.

According to him, the most effective method is generally the regular collection of slugs from spring to autumn, especially during damp weather and at night (using a flashlight), along with the removal of hiding and overwintering sites in gardens that encourage their presence.

"Consistent control helps reduce slug reproduction and large-scale outbreaks in late summer. Slug numbers are also lower in gardens that are rich in species and provide habitats for natural predators such as hedgehogs, thrushes, amphibians and reptiles."

The minister added that keeping ducks, such as Muscovy ducks, in gardens is also considered highly effective.

According to the Ministry of Regional Affairs and Agriculture, the Spanish slug is not yet considered an agricultural pest in Estonia.

"In neighboring countries, however, the slug feeds on vegetables and other garden plants as well as field crops (winter rapeseed, corn, sunflower, winter cereals), directly reducing yields and contaminating crops with feces, mucus and feeding marks. By destroying foliage, the slugs reduce photosynthetic surface and weaken plant vitality," Sutt wrote in his response.

Estonia was one of the last countries in Northern Europe where this invasive species appeared. The Spanish slug was first discovered in Sweden in 1976, on the Åland Islands in Finland in 1990, on mainland Finland in 1994 and in Estonia in 2008.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!