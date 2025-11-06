Spanish slug eggs in Estonia? Gardener says now's the time to act

Fall is prime time to tackle invasive Spanish slugs and their eggs, gardener Eva Luigas said — before they settle in for winter.

Spanish slugs (Arion vulgaris), known in Estonian as the hispaania teetigu, are an invasive species in Estonia. Gardener and journalist Eva Luigas said that as temperatures drop, they hide under piles of soil, between plants and along garden beds.

"They also leave their egg clusters there," she said. "To ensure you have fewer in your yard next year, now's the time to get rid of any piles of leaves that have been left standing."

Luigas recommended turning up compost piles and flipping loose stones in your yard and garden. "Leave a two-centimeter gap along bed edges, especially if you have any wooden garden edging," she said. "That's where slugs hide."

Right now it's still possible to pick up live Spanish slugs and find their eggs, she added. Egg clusters are easy to spot, she continued, and can be removed with a soup spoon.

Shady, mossy spots are also crucial to check, since slugs will lay eggs between the moss and soil.

"Once, around October, I turned over every stone and flowerpot, took plants out of their pots, and checked underneath and along the sides," Luigas said. She ended up with a full bowl of slug egg clusters, and had about a fifth as many of the invasive slugs the following year.

Beer traps can confirm presence

She also urged people to inspect every nook and cranny on their property, from patios to the perimeter.

Slugs are mostly nocturnal, so people may not notice them during the day. Luigas suggested beer traps to monitor Spanish slug activity but cautioned against leaving them out in the rain.

"I even bought lidded cups for this," she said.

Overall, Luigas said there's no need to worry too much about slugs.

"You swat mosquitoes all the time and they just keep coming — that's life," she quipped. "Gardeners are used to dealing with their gardens; it's not that bad."

--

