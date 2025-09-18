X!

Social Insurance Board to reopen Põlva office once a week

News
The newly opened Põlva Municipal Hall.
The newly opened Põlva Municipal Hall. Source: ERR
News

Nearly a year after closing its old office, the Social Insurance Board is back in Põlva with a weekly pop-up at the new municipal hall.

The Social Insurance Board (SKA) closed its Põlva office last September, saying the previous building wasn't accessible.

The site, managed by state real estate company Riigi Kinnisvara AS (RKAS), had no accessibility ramp, and the company refused to build one, shifting the responsibility to the state agency.

SKA, however, said it lacked the funds to cover construction, and, citing low client numbers, decided to close its Põlva office instead — a move that was expected to increase the workload of municipal social welfare staff.

Jüri Kõre, head of Põlva Municipality's Social Welfare Department, noted many residents likely then went straight to Võru or Tartu when needed, without first contacting the municipality.

He said the workload remained unchanged locally, and staff are glad the agency is coming back.

"Maybe this solution is even better than before," he noted, adding that being under one roof now will allow smoother cooperation between SKA and the municipal department.

Põlva Municipality had responded to the closure last year by offering SKA space in its new municipal building that would be accessible and allow for private consultations and the secure handling and storage of people's documents, in keeping with data protection rules.

The building, which officially opened Wednesday, now includes a dedicated office for SKA, which calls the service a pop-up reception, accepting clients once a week.

SKA customer service chief Tatjana Puidet said the office will be open Mondays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. She believes one day a week will be enough to meet demand in the Southeastern Estonian city.

Area residents welcomed the decision.

One local, Aivar, said SKA should definitely have an office in town. "It's wrong that everything is being taken away from Põlva," he said.

Another local, Jaanika, said that as more and more offices in town are being shut down, it's great to see one return for a change as well.

"It's especially good news for older people who struggle with online services and such," she added.

Editor: Johanna Alvin, Aili Vahtla

