Live at 5 p.m: UN Security Council discusses Russia's 12-minute Estonian airspace breach

A UNSC sitting in progress.
A UNSC sitting in progress. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs
The United Nations Security Council will on Monday discuss Russia's violation of Estonian airspace. You can watch live on ERR News at 5 p.m.

On Friday, three Russian warplanes flew in Estonia's airspace without permission for 12 minutes. Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) called the incursion "brazen."

Today's session marks the first time in Estonia's 34 years of UN membership that the country has formally requested an emergency meeting of the Security Council.

"On September 19, three armed Russian fighter jets entered Estonian airspace for 12 minutes — violating Estonia's territorial integrity and breaching the UN Charter, which prohibits the threat or use of force," said Tsahkna in a statement.

Flight route of the three Russian jets which violated Estonian airspace on Friday. Source: EDF

"By openly violating our airspace, Russia is undermining principles that are essential to the security of all UN member states. It is therefore crucial that such actions — especially when committed by a permanent member of the Security Council — are addressed within this very body."

Tsahkna stressed this airspace violation is part of a wider pattern of Russian behavior intended to test the resolve of Europe and NATO.

"Just days earlier, 19 Russian drones entered Polish airspace and a Russian attack drone remained in Romanian airspace for an hour. These are not isolated incidents, but part of a broader pattern of escalation by Russia, both regionally and globally. This behavior requires an international response," he added.

"Russia's conduct is incompatible with the responsibilities of a permanent member of the UN Security Council. And such actions would be unacceptable from any UN member state."

NATO will also discuss the incident later this week.

Watch the meeting below:

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna will address the media at 4:50 p.m.

Editor: Helen Wright

