RIA completes new version of Estonia's DigiDoc app for Android devices

The Information System Authority (RIA) has released RIA DigiDoc version 3.0.0 for Android, built on a modern platform while keeping its core functions and logic.

The new DigiDoc will be available to users through the Google Play store within a week, RIA announced.

The app's core components have been redesigned to provide a more reliable, secure and user-friendly solution for signing and encrypting documents.

In addition to the new platform and changes to the app's main components, RIA DigiDoc Android version 3.0.0 includes the following updates: a modernized user interface and architecture, NFC functionality for decrypting envelopes and in the My eID management tool added support for Android 16 and the removal of support for Android 12.

The release of RIA DigiDoc iOS version 3.0.0 is planned for the first quarter of 2026.

RIA DigiDoc is a free mobile app for using mobile-ID, Smart-ID and ID-card functions, including digitally signing documents and verifying the validity of digital signatures, on a smartphone.

More information about the updates is available at id.ee.

