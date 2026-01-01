Estonian digital signature services restored after brief outage

Estonia's digital signature services were restored Thursday following a more than hour-long glitch affecting Smart-ID, Mobile-ID and ID cards.

The Information System Authority (RIA) and e-identity solution provider SK ID Solutions said the problem began with a malfunction in the Digidoc4j library used by the national signing service.

Other services using versions older than Digidoc4j 6.1.0 stopped accepting SK Solution AS' Online Certificate Status Protocol (OCSP) response certificates starting January 1, 2026, triggering the errors.

The incident was resolved Thursday afternoon after new OCSP response certificates were issued, and digital signature services returned to normal.

The RIA and SK ID Solutions are conducting a detailed analysis of the glitch and recommend that all Digidoc4j users update to the latest library version.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!