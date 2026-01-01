X!

Estonian digital signature services restored after brief outage

News
{{1767273660000 | amCalendar}}
Estonian ID card and cardreader.
Estonian ID card and cardreader. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Estonia's digital signature services were restored Thursday following a more than hour-long glitch affecting Smart-ID, Mobile-ID and ID cards.

The Information System Authority (RIA) and e-identity solution provider SK ID Solutions said the problem began with a malfunction in the Digidoc4j library used by the national signing service.

Other services using versions older than Digidoc4j 6.1.0 stopped accepting SK Solution AS' Online Certificate Status Protocol (OCSP) response certificates starting January 1, 2026, triggering the errors.

The incident was resolved Thursday afternoon after new OCSP response certificates were issued, and digital signature services returned to normal.

The RIA and SK ID Solutions are conducting a detailed analysis of the glitch and recommend that all Digidoc4j users update to the latest library version.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Valner Väino, Aili Vahtla

Related

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:11

Estonian digital signature services restored after brief outage Updated

16:32

Two ship crew members arrested in Finland over Baltic Sea cable damage Updated

16:14

Half of potential conscripts failing health screen have mental health issues

13:39

First responders and emergency staff kept busy over New Year's

12:03

Seto Christmas: Keeping centuries-old talsipühä traditions alive

08:51

Tallinn's water supply returns to normal Updated

07:49

What to expect in Estonia in 2026

00:28

Alar Karis: We all write Estonia's years together

00:06

Gallery: Tallinn welcomes 2026 with Freedom Square concert

31.12

Finland detains vessel after cable damaged between Tallinn and Helsinki Updated

be prepared!

Most Read articles

08:51

Tallinn's water supply returns to normal Updated

16:32

Two ship crew members arrested in Finland over Baltic Sea cable damage Updated

31.12

Power banks cannot be stored in airplane overhead compartments from 2026

31.12

Finland detains vessel after cable damaged between Tallinn and Helsinki Updated

31.12

Expert: Russian hybrid attacks are becoming more dangerous

29.12

Estonia's spy chief: Russia not planning to attack a Baltic country at this time

07:49

What to expect in Estonia in 2026

00:06

Gallery: Tallinn welcomes 2026 with Freedom Square concert

31.12

Man sentenced to 20 days in prison for painting 'Z' symbol on Estonian parliament

30.12

Gallery: Ecolines bus crashes off snowy Tallinn–Narva Highway

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo