Vegetable growers not worried about night frosts yet

Vegetable growers are not concerned about the first night frosts this week, which saw temperatures dip as low as -3 degrees, and believe the cold can improve their produce.

At 7 a.m. on Tuesday, the Environment Agency measured temperatures of -3 degrees Celsius in Jõgeva, and -2 degrees in both Kuusiku and Türi.

At Jõeääre Farm near Kirna, the harvest began in mid-September. Vegetable growers Urmas and Laivi Laks had to battle rainy weather and took two weeks to harvest their potatoes, instead of the usual couple of days.

But by the last few days of September, three night frosts had already swept across the Laks' fields and garden.

"The night was cold enough. It showed -3, but the leaves are still looking good. So I think nothing got damaged, and we'll be able to harvest successfully. The weather is supposed to stay nice until the end of the week, so we'll be able to get all the more delicate crops in too," Urmas Laks told "Aktuaalne kaamera."

"The crop isn't ruined, it's only getting better. All the vitamins and juices are still accumulating. It is nothing to worry about. Carrots and cabbage still want a bit more cold. When the frost passes through, they become juicier. Next up, we will gather all the flowers to keep things looking nice, and of course, the beet harvest is coming next," Laivi Laks added.

Krister Kallas, sales manager at Mehka's Paide store, said those with robotic lawnmowers humming around the yard can keep them outside for a little longer.

"This night frost does not really do anything to a robotic lawnmower. The robot should be able to recognize that it is frosty and simply will not go out. It is the same with ride-on mowers – some people still want to get in one last mow even in October. But once it really gets cold, the battery should be removed from the lawn tractor and brought indoors," he told "Aktuaalne kaamera."

If the robotic mower is forgotten in a corner of the yard over the cold season, it might not start up again.

"There's a lot of electronics in there, and it will get too much moisture over the winter. If all the electronics need to be replaced, you're basically looking at the cost of a new robot," Kallas added.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!