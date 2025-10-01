X!

Vegetable growers not worried about night frosts yet

News
The temperature dropped as low as -3 degrees overnight during the last week of September 2025.
The temperature dropped as low as -3 degrees overnight during the last week of September 2025. Source: Olev Kenk/ERR
News

Vegetable growers are not concerned about the first night frosts this week, which saw temperatures dip as low as -3 degrees, and believe the cold can improve their produce.

At 7 a.m. on Tuesday, the Environment Agency measured temperatures of -3 degrees Celsius in Jõgeva, and -2 degrees in both Kuusiku and Türi.

At Jõeääre Farm near Kirna, the harvest began in mid-September. Vegetable growers Urmas and Laivi Laks had to battle rainy weather and took two weeks to harvest their potatoes, instead of the usual couple of days.

But by the last few days of September, three night frosts had already swept across the Laks' fields and garden.

"The night was cold enough. It showed -3, but the leaves are still looking good. So I think nothing got damaged, and we'll be able to harvest successfully. The weather is supposed to stay nice until the end of the week, so we'll be able to get all the more delicate crops in too," Urmas Laks told "Aktuaalne kaamera."

"The crop isn't ruined, it's only getting better. All the vitamins and juices are still accumulating. It is nothing to worry about. Carrots and cabbage still want a bit more cold. When the frost passes through, they become juicier. Next up, we will gather all the flowers to keep things looking nice, and of course, the beet harvest is coming next," Laivi Laks added.

Krister Kallas, sales manager at Mehka's Paide store, said those with robotic lawnmowers humming around the yard can keep them outside for a little longer.

"This night frost does not really do anything to a robotic lawnmower. The robot should be able to recognize that it is frosty and simply will not go out. It is the same with ride-on mowers – some people still want to get in one last mow even in October. But once it really gets cold, the battery should be removed from the lawn tractor and brought indoors," he told "Aktuaalne kaamera."

If the robotic mower is forgotten in a corner of the yard over the cold season, it might not start up again.

"There's a lot of electronics in there, and it will get too much moisture over the winter. If all the electronics need to be replaced, you're basically looking at the cost of a new robot," Kallas added.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Johanna Alvin, Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:01

Unemployment growing in wake of gap between youth and employer expectations

16:46

Expert: Europe two to three years behind Ukraine in anti-drone capability

16:31

Two firms get major state support for Paldiski, Sillamäe green hydrogen plants

15:52

New method developed in Estonia speeds up heart disease research

15:14

Bekker water tower is one of Kopli's 'most impressive' buildings

14:39

Estonian culture minister elected to World Anti-Doping Agency board

14:03

Feature | Estonia's English-language podcasts, all in the one place Updated

13:52

Mark Lajal pulls out of Challenger 75 tournament in France

13:14

Tallinn still finalizing winter snow removal contracts

12:21

Eesti Energia to merge entire electricity business under Enefit subsidiary

be prepared!

Most Read articles

29.09

Expert: Gasoline shortage makes war in Ukraine visible to Russian society

30.09

Fine rates to double for state language violations

07:52

2,765 bank accounts frozen due to missed car tax payments

09:55

France detains shadow fleet vessel previously stopped by Estonian authorities

29.09

Estonian Eurovision star joins EKRE for local elections

30.09

Visa application process eases for students from several Latin American countries

30.09

AI chatbot planned to take on Estonian as a second language in schools workload

07:59

Electricity market prices in Estonia to switch to 15-minute intervals from Tuesday Updated

29.09

Former education minister found guilty in criminal case

30.09

Lawyer: Narva Museum director could face problems if Russia issues international arrest warrant

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo