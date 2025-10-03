X!

Slump in car sales continues in September

News
Used car lot.
Used car lot. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Just like throughout the year, September saw far fewer new car sales than a year ago. The used car market also remains weak, with tax uncertainty deterring buyers.

According to the Association of Estonian Car Sales and Service Companies (AMTEL), 1,179 new passenger cars were sold in September, 45 percent fewer than in the same month last year.

"The start of the school year unfortunately didn't bring a recovery. The decline continued and largely comes down to people's uncertainty today. Given what's happening around us and the state of the economy, people don't want to take on major new commitments," Margus Nõmmik, board member of Toyota dealer Amserv Auto, told ERR.

The used car market hasn't fared any better. Rainer Uukkivi, CEO of Longo Group Estonia, said that while the summer months went slightly better, September again brought a general downturn.

At the end of August, coalition parties began discussing the possibility of scrapping the car tax. By the end of September, however, they concluded the state did not have the funds to eliminate it in the coming years. Uukkivi noted that the revived expectation of a tax cut certainly influenced sales.

"Some of our customers told us they would postpone buying a car because of the promise to scrap the tax. There's always a flood of promises before elections, which later get reversed," he said.

According to Uukkivi, the most popular cars at the moment are those priced between €10,000 and €15,000, while older models are also selling fairly well. Buyers are favoring more economical cars with lower registration and annual tax costs.

Nõmmik said the renewed debate around the car tax created an unpleasant situation: some customers held off in the hope the tax might be abolished, while others who had just purchased a car and paid the tax were left disappointed.

Neither dealer expects major changes in the last months of this year. Since last autumn saw a buying boom ahead of the tax's introduction, this year's sales figures cannot be compared with those of 2023. Still, Nõmmik said the past month suggested the situation may be stabilizing.

"We're looking ahead with optimism and waiting for the new year. Hopefully it will be better," Nõmmik said, adding that if people choose cars with reasonable specifications, the annual tax and registration fee won't be so high and buyers are gradually getting used to it.

"Especially when it comes to the car tax, no one has really ever opposed it in principle, as long as the purpose is right. People understand this tax exists everywhere else in the world. What causes confusion is the registration fee — how it is calculated and what it covers," he explained.

Uukkivi also believes people will adapt and that improvements may come next year. But he noted that October, November, December and January are traditionally slow sales months, so expectations should remain modest.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:36

ERR in Ukraine: Soldiers learning lessons in repair and maintenance of equipment

16:18

President takes controversial church law amendments to Supreme Court

16:07

Crack duck unit eradicating Spanish slugs in Harku Municipality

15:44

Estonia's cranberry harvest very poor in some areas this year

15:41

Tallinn has laid off 230 positions under Mayor Jevgeni Ossinovski

15:01

Prime minister: Estonia, Europe's drone wall a priority now

14:16

Estonian and NATO rapid deployment Exercise Pikne ends with live-firing drills

13:47

Locals used to Nursipalu Training Area noise levels by now

13:02

Jaanika Altraja: What will become of Rene Varek when he can no longer drive?

12:25

Finnish court says has no jurisdiction in Eagle S cable damage case

be prepared!

Most Read articles

01.10

Number of people in Estonia renouncing Russian citizenship increases

02.10

Secret Soviet factory in Estonia offered luxury perks at deadly cost

02.10

Shooting down Russian jets would have been a strategic mistake, says EDF chief

02.10

New shops, pool and sauna coming to Tallinn's Kalarand

02.10

Russian rapper Kamazz banned from entering Estonia ahead of Narva concert

29.09

Expert: Gasoline shortage makes war in Ukraine visible to Russian society

09:43

Employers: All hands needed in Estonia, including foreign labor

02.10

Fox News: Estonian PM and NATO chief argued over invoking Article 4 Updated

02.10

€39 million EU funds redirected to Rail Baltica's Ülemiste terminal and Rapla-Lelle railway

02.10

Estonia to significantly increase weapons purchases from US

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo