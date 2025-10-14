Reigo Randmets: Tallinn needs a denser urban structure and faster processes

A dense city doesn't mean every square meter must be built to the limit. Quite the opposite — it means putting empty space to multifunctional use, writes Reigo Randmets.

The past six months have brought some progress. The Põhja-Tallinn master plan was adopted a few weeks ago, development processes have picked up speed and decision-making authority has shifted from political figures to officials. Cooperation with the city government is also at one of its all-time highs, as working together is increasingly seen as a win for everyone involved. The relevance of the issue is also reflected in campaign messages: the need for a denser city and faster administrative procedures can be heard in the slogans of nearly every political party.

Dense city does not equal high-rises

A city cannot become denser without a comprehensive vision. The foundation for reducing processing times lies in shared agreements and a unified vision for urban development — in other words, a master plan. Without one, it makes little sense to grow, transform or densify the urban space. In the absence of a master plan, each new zoning plan effectively alters it piece by piece.

A dense city doesn't mean every square meter must be built to capacity. Quite the opposite — it means putting empty space to multifunctional use. That includes solutions that support diverse lifestyles and meet a variety of needs, from health and family services to residential and office spaces, from green areas to smooth traffic flow. Tallinn has tremendous potential, but urban planning has long been stuck in a piecemeal approach.

We discussed this issue with the Tallinn city government in the spring. At developers' suggestion, the process could be simplified by allowing the initial planning application to be submitted on a single A4-sized document, based on the master plan. This would allow a decision on initiating the plan to be made within 30 days, as the law requires, and would prevent building permits from taking years to obtain — as has long been the norm. For example, it took six years to secure a building permit for the Hipodroomi quarter.

In real estate, the rule is simple: time is money. If it takes years to go from planning initiation to a building permit, the value of the property rises merely due to the wait. A simple calculation: if the initial cost of building rights is €500 per square meter, it rises to €900 in five years and €1,500 in ten years. This increase is directly reflected in apartment prices, meaning that soaring prices are largely driven by prolonged bureaucracy.

We can clearly see the results of this in market behavior. The neighboring municipalities around Tallinn are faster with their processes and the prices of new developments there are more affordable. Right now, 30 percent more homes are being purchased in nearby municipalities than in Tallinn's new developments. And it's no wonder — homebuyers can often get one or two extra rooms for the same price just outside the city.

Each family that moves out of Tallinn also means a loss of tax revenue for the city. But since most of those residents still work in Tallinn, the capital is left to cover the cost of infrastructure upkeep. And as suburban sprawl increases, so too does that burden.

In addition, we need a transparent procedural system in which the entire process is visible to both officials and developers — just as it is with building permits in the national building register (EHR). Developers are still getting bogged down in bureaucracy or encountering outright resistance from various departments. Greater transparency would increase accountability among officials, make promises and approvals binding and give real weight to decisions.

Cooperation between the city and developers needed

A denser, multifunctional urban environment — where living and business spaces intertwine — would help make housing more affordable. But that's not all: a denser city is also more sustainable, promoting cycling and public transportation. Developers are looking to the city for a comprehensive vision and are ready to engage in the process. No one benefits from dark, inactive areas at night, but that's the reality when homebuyers opt for more affordable options outside the city or when planning continues in a fragmented way.

Developers and the city are not on opposing sides; we share the same goal. We have a vision and a desire to contribute to a modern, vibrant Tallinn. The next city government should create platforms for cooperation, where developers are seen as partners, not just applicants waiting on approvals.

If we want young families to be able to buy homes in Tallinn, we need more projects in the pipeline, faster procedures, fewer artificial costs and a clear strategic vision for the city's development.

--

