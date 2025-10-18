Photos: New French-Estonian exhibition explores creative dialogue between artists

"Zoom," a new exhibition at Tallinn's Temnikova & Kasela Gallery features a creative dialogue between French duo the Quistrebert Brothers and Estonian artist Sirja-Liisa Eelma.

Estonian artist Sirja Liisa Eelma first discovered the work of the Quistrebert brothers by chance in a catalog she came across while browsing in a Paris bookstore.

"I was struck by a sense of recognition, a world of similarities and parallels, in that we both deal with repetitions of images, reflections, symmetries, interpreting paintings and reflecting on paintings," Eelma told ERR.

After getting to know each other's work better, they decided to hold a joint exhibition in Tallinn.

Sirja-Liisa Eelma's series of oil paintings "Mirror. The Desire to See" was created this year. Florian and Michael Quistrebert present their large-format music-inspired "Fire Landscape," which was painted five years ago, along with the series "Valet" or "Soldier."

All of the brothers' works are created by hand. "We have been working as a team for over 20 years, doing everything with our four hands. The works are not mine or his, but ours. As brothers, we think alike in a way; we don't need to discuss things at length and usually make decisions quite quickly. We know each other and we know how each other works, it's somehow efficient, natural and smooth," said Florian Quistrebert.

The joint exhibition "Zoom" is open at the Temnikova & Kasela Gallery in Tallinn until mid-January.

---

