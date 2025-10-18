X!

Photos: New French-Estonian exhibition explores creative dialogue between artists

News
The
Open gallery
11 photos
News

"Zoom," a new exhibition at Tallinn's Temnikova & Kasela Gallery features a creative dialogue between French duo the Quistrebert Brothers and Estonian artist Sirja-Liisa Eelma.

Estonian artist Sirja Liisa Eelma first discovered the work of the Quistrebert brothers by chance in a catalog she came across while browsing in a Paris bookstore.

"I was struck by a sense of recognition, a world of similarities and parallels, in that we both deal with repetitions of images, reflections, symmetries, interpreting paintings and reflecting on paintings," Eelma told ERR.

After getting to know each other's work better, they decided to hold a joint exhibition in Tallinn.

Sirja-Liisa Eelma's series of oil paintings "Mirror. The Desire to See" was created this year. Florian and Michael Quistrebert present their large-format music-inspired "Fire Landscape," which was painted five years ago, along with the series "Valet" or "Soldier."

All of the brothers' works are created by hand. "We have been working as a team for over 20 years, doing everything with our four hands. The works are not mine or his, but ours. As brothers, we think alike in a way; we don't need to discuss things at length and usually make decisions quite quickly. We know each other and we know how each other works, it's somehow efficient, natural and smooth," said Florian Quistrebert.

The joint exhibition "Zoom" is open at the Temnikova & Kasela Gallery in Tallinn until mid-January.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole, Karmen Rebane

Source: "Aktuaalne kaamera"

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:55

Experimental music stars Elliott Sharp and Rainer Jancis unveil new album in Võru

14:50

Photos: New French-Estonian exhibition explores creative dialogue between artists

14:30

Vikerraadio Estonia's most listened to and best-known radio station

13:45

Marju Himma: Politicians not offering product worth buying for young people

12:59

Parempoolsed forecast to win seats in Tallinn at Estonia's local elections

12:17

'If not us, then who?': Sillamäe's young voters out in force for local elections

11:32

Badminton federation bans coach over misconduct involving minors

10:48

Gallery: Estonian actors and illustrators team up for Reading Aloud Day

10:03

31.1 percent of ballots cast after 5 days of advance voting in Estonia's local elections

09:17

Photos: Work begins on Saatse Boot temporary detour road

be prepared!

Most Read articles

16.10

Tech giant Amazon opens office in Estonia

16.10

​Commerce Chamber wants to trim Estonia's annual paid vacation to 20 days

17.10

Wizz Air announces 3 Tallinn – Budapest flights a week from December

17.10

Experts divided over building underground tunnels in Tallinn

17.10

Unclear if real-life 'Red October' Russian sub to be escorted when passing Estonian waters

17.10

Group of unique gene variants governing Estonians' appetite

15.10

Estonia sanctions Russian judge, prosecutor who sentenced museum director to penal colony

16.10

Tallinn adopts new nightlife plan to improve accessibility and safety

09:17

Photos: Work begins on Saatse Boot temporary detour road

16.10

Flying car touches down in Estonia

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo