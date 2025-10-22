EKRE requests local election e-vote recount

The Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) submitted a request to the National Electoral Committee on Wednesday to recount the electronic votes from the local government elections once more.

The party is also requesting access to the necessary hardware and software in order to carry out a substantive review of the recount, which the party says it is entitled to under the law, according to a statement from the party's press representative.

"There are plenty of reasons to recount the e-votes. As with everything else in our world-famous and supposedly unique electronic voting system, where everything is a mess, the recount also failed. It turned out that the auditor could not verify the integrity of the ballot box," said EKRE chairman Martin Helme.

He said everything seemed fine during Sunday's e-vote count, but during the recount, the verification program did not confirm the integrity of the ballot box.

"That means there is no confirmation that votes were not removed from or added to the e-ballot box. That's a pretty serious issue," Helme added.

On Monday and Tuesday, according to the law, a second count of votes in the local government council elections was carried out by the city and municipal election committees. On Monday, a recount of e-votes and an integrity check of the data were also conducted.

Out of 1,003,829 eligible voters, 594,117 participated in the local elections. After duplicate votes were removed, 270,818 e-votes were counted, according to the electoral committee on Tuesday. A total of 323,299 voters cast their ballots on paper at polling stations. The final turnout is therefore 59.2 percent.

There were 591,562 valid ballots. Invalid ballots numbered 2,555.

A total of 162,415 voters cast their ballots during the advance voting period, and 2,273 people requested to vote at home using a ballot box.

Complaints to the electoral committee may be submitted within three days of the contested decision or action. The final election results will be announced after all election-related complaints have been resolved.

--

