X!

Government Office exploring how to reduce public's fear of war

News
Henrik Roonemaa
Henrik Roonemaa Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The Government Office is exploring how anxiety has increased in Estonia due to the changing global security situation and wants to reduce the public's fear of war.

Technology journalist Henrik Roonemaa has been hired for four months until January 31 to look into the issue and at what can be done to boost people's confidence and willingness to act, news portal Delfi reported.

He will collate supporting activities and outline a plan the Government Office can continue to work with. 

"The goal is to understand how both the state and the private sector can increase people's self-confidence and willingness to act," said Jane-Liina Liiv, communications advisor to the Government Office.

However, both the Government Office and Roonemaa say it is too early to speak about concrete results or solutions.

"It certainly doesn't mean we'll just put up a poster somewhere that says 'do not be afraid of war,'" Roonemaa said.

The journalist, who is the founder of the media company Geenius, added that he has held various positions in the private sector and worked as an entrepreneur, but has no prior experience in the public sector.

"If I can be of help somewhere and my experience, contacts, and ideas are useful — especially at a time like this — then I think it is a big challenge, but also very interesting and, as a citizen, important," he said.

Earlier this month, Commander of the Estonian Defense Forces Lt. Gen. Andrus Merilo said there is too much war hysteria in Estonia and too little constructive, informed debate about the current security situation.

"Right now, I feel this war hysteria is seriously counterproductive. People tend to fear what they don't understand and easily fall into panic. But when someone is prepared for an event, they behave much more rationally. We still have work to do," he told Sõdur magazine.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Source: Delfi

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:18

EDF intelligence head: Pokrovsk not ready to fall in the next few days

15:45

Andrus Merilo: A defense force ready for victory

15:00

Swedish company sells share of Tallinn's Solaris keskus

13:55

Government Office exploring how to reduce public's fear of war

13:30

Tarvo Valker: The fading away of Estonian nature conservation

12:43

Elering to add frequency balancing charge to bills from January

12:06

Mirjam Mõttus: Fingers crossed and let's hope for the best

11:27

Coop head: I wouldn't say retailers are swimming in it

10:39

Ministry concerned abolishing resits might decimate Estonia's basic education

10:00

Estonian local governments after greater financial autonomy

be prepared!

Most Read articles

27.10

Estonian company covertly refueling Russia's shadow fleet vessels

30.10

E-scooter rider killed in road traffic accident in Tartu Updated

29.10

Finnish shipyard ends Estonian firms' contracts over alleged Ukrainian worker exploitation

30.10

Major Estonian businessman's company fined €7.1 million in Lithuania

30.10

Estonia rejects biometric passport exceptions for Russian children

30.10

EDF commander: War hysteria doing Estonia a disservice

29.10

Lithuania-Belarus border closure could bring more traffic to Estonia

29.10

Study: 'Kulak' label difficult to get rid of in Soviet Estonia

29.10

National Library of Estonia picks giant cabbage sculpture as ode to books

30.10

Estonia's haunted manor houses bring Halloween shivers

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo