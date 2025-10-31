Government Office exploring how to reduce public's fear of war

The Government Office is exploring how anxiety has increased in Estonia due to the changing global security situation and wants to reduce the public's fear of war.

Technology journalist Henrik Roonemaa has been hired for four months until January 31 to look into the issue and at what can be done to boost people's confidence and willingness to act, news portal Delfi reported.

He will collate supporting activities and outline a plan the Government Office can continue to work with.

"The goal is to understand how both the state and the private sector can increase people's self-confidence and willingness to act," said Jane-Liina Liiv, communications advisor to the Government Office.

However, both the Government Office and Roonemaa say it is too early to speak about concrete results or solutions.

"It certainly doesn't mean we'll just put up a poster somewhere that says 'do not be afraid of war,'" Roonemaa said.

The journalist, who is the founder of the media company Geenius, added that he has held various positions in the private sector and worked as an entrepreneur, but has no prior experience in the public sector.

"If I can be of help somewhere and my experience, contacts, and ideas are useful — especially at a time like this — then I think it is a big challenge, but also very interesting and, as a citizen, important," he said.

Earlier this month, Commander of the Estonian Defense Forces Lt. Gen. Andrus Merilo said there is too much war hysteria in Estonia and too little constructive, informed debate about the current security situation.

"Right now, I feel this war hysteria is seriously counterproductive. People tend to fear what they don't understand and easily fall into panic. But when someone is prepared for an event, they behave much more rationally. We still have work to do," he told Sõdur magazine.

